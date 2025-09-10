LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday

"My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday

Last updated: September 10, 2025 22:43:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Nothing says love like a homemade cake, and actor Deepika Padukone proved just that as she celebrated her little daughter Dua’s first birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The actress, who welcomed Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024, took to her Instagram account to share a simple yet adorable picture of a chocolate cake she baked herself. Alongside the picture, Deepika wrote, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!”

Fans quickly filled the comment section with wishes and love. One wrote, “Lot’s of love to my li’l Dua.” Another added, “A year already?” with a baby face emoji, while many others sent blessings for the little one.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter’s name during Diwali last year. They wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.” Though the couple once invited the paparazzi to meet their daughter, they have held back from releasing her pictures, choosing instead to share them on their own terms.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in director Atlee’s sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. This marks the actress’s first project with Allu Arjun, while it is her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on ‘Jawan,’ which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is set to appear in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, with his first look recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: birthday-cakeBollywoodBollywood coupledeepika padukoneduaranveer singh

