LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 24, 2025 23:08:06 IST

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): The enthusiasm for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘OG’ is on cloud nine among the fans of the actor as they flock to the theatres for the premiere shows of the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

The fans have erected a long cutout of the actor outside the theatres in Hyderabad. Apart from that, people were seen cheering for the actor as they got ready for the premiere shows.

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘OG’ recently released the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama revolving around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city.

At the centre lies Emraan Hashmi’s character, who is on the wanted list of the police and appears to be the main culprit for the rising violence in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan’s character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to slit throats and limbs of the goons.

He was also seen firing an automatic gun in a hotel, signifying his power in the film. The movie is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Emraan HashmientertainmentogPawan Kalyantheatres

RELATED News

How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
"He was very passionate about it": Zubeen Garg's wife on late singer's upcoming last film 'Roi Roi Binale'
"He always dreamt this moment for me": Rani Mukerji dedicates National Award win to her late father Ram Mukherjee
71st National Film Award: Vikrant Massey honoured with Best Actor in Leading Role for '12th Fail'
Shah Rukh Khan honoured with National Film Award for Best Actor, his first in three-decade-long career

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!
CBSE Boards 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet Tentative Schedule
Who is Joshua Jahn? Check Key Details About Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Suspect
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style
MiG-21: Six decades of glory shown at Chandigarh Air Base before fighter jets' final retirement on Sept 26
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
Illicit economies pose transnational threat: FICCI CASCADE calls for stronger enforcement and global collaboration
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad

QUICK LINKS