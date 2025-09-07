Was THIS OTT Star In A Relationship With Konkona Sensharma Despite The Seven Year Age Gap? Actor Clears The Air

Actor Amol Parashar, known for his understated performances in web series, recently found himself at the center of relationship rumours involving filmmaker and actor Konkona Sensharma; a name that carries weight thanks to her powerful screen presence.

Speculation started swirling after the two were seen together at the premiere of Amol’s latest show, Gramme Chikitsalay. Fans and gossip columns did what they always do: they ran wild.

Amol Parashar Responds to Relationship Rumours with Konkona Sensharma

Amol has finally addressed the noise, though not with a dramatic statement.

Speaking to ETimes, Amol Parashar said, “Today, I will choose not to answer. But don’t hate me if I change my mind in a week.” He clarified the situation, saying the event was just a gathering of friends and family, not some orchestrated relationship reveal.

Amol didn’t dodge the bigger issue, either. Amol talked openly about the constant pressure that comes with fame, how every aspect of a public figure’s life is scrutinised and sometimes even manufactured for attention. “Even if relationships don’t exist, they’ll make them up. PRs have suggested this to me before,” he admitted.

Amol Parashar on Being Linked to Konkona Sensharma

But Amol’s priorities are clear. He’s not interested in feeding the rumour mill. “I want people to talk about my work,” he said.

He also pointed out something any actor at his level recognizes: at a certain point, your private life isn’t so private anymore. “You are reaching a point in your career where people are interested in your personal life. You can’t fight it,” he said.

Still, he’s wary of letting his relationships become the headline instead of his craft: “Maybe the fear is that the relationship will become part of my entire personality.”

On the professional front, Amol’s latest role was in Gram Chikitsalay. Konkona, meanwhile, was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, appearing opposite Pankaj Tripathi.