"What a journey we have had…": Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' director Ashutosh Gowariker shares a special message

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 08:22:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for directing an impressive slate of films like ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Lagaan’, and ‘Swades’, has extended a heartfelt message for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a nod to SRK’s National Award win, Gowariker, who was one of the jury members at the 71st National Film Awards, dedicated a special post to the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashutosh Gowariker (@ashutoshgowariker)

“What a journey we have had… each forging one’s own path and today, to come together on this prestigious Dais, which is the highest award of our country, to honour your incredible craft! Congratulations Shah,” the filmmaker wrote.

He also shared a picture with the ‘Jawan’ star, showing the duo posing at the National Awards ceremony.

Gowariker previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in the highly acclaimed 2004 film ‘Swades’. Dubbed as one of the actor’s finest performances, the film also won two National Awards, for Best Male Playback Singer and Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was felicitated with Rajat Kamal by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

SRK shares the Best Actor Award with Vikrant Massey, who got the honour for ’12th Fail’. Shah Rukh’s friends Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji were also honoured with National Awards on Tuesday.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, with Shah Rukh Khan named Best Actor in a Leading Role for ‘Jawan’.

After the announcement, SRK had taken to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues.

“Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…,” he said.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages and greetings for the actor. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ashutosh-gowarikerBollywoodentertainment newsNational Film Awardsshah rukh khan

