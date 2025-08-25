Why Is Shilpa Shetty Skipping Her Ganapati Celebration This Year? Here’s The Real Reason

LIVE TV
Shilpa Shetty has announced she will not host Ganpati celebrations this year following a family bereavement. The actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post about observing a 13-day mourning period. Known for her grand festivities, Shetty expressed gratitude for fans’ support and understanding.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 18:12:03 IST

Shilpa Shetty, who’s usually front and centre with her over-the-top Ganpati celebrations, won’t be hosting the festivities this year. Turns out, her family’s dealing with a loss and they’re observing the traditional 13-day mourning period.

The actress broke the news on Instagram. Honestly, it sounded like it stung to have to skip something so close to her heart.

Shilpa Shetty Cancels Ganpati Celebrations

Her message? Straight from the gut. She said, “Dear friends, with deep grief, we regret to inform you that, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations.”

She added, “As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude, The Kundra Family (sic).” 

If you’ve followed her at all, you know Shetty’s Ganpati parties are wild in the best way. Last year, she was all smiles on social media, sharing clips with her family and writing, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” 

Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favourite time of the year.” 

Shilpa Shetty to Return on Screen

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, her husband, is knee-deep in shooting his new film, ‘Mehar.’ The movie dives into the life of a man from rural Punjab fighting to get his self-respect back. Busy times for the Kundras, even with everything else going on.

On her work front, Shilpa was last seen in ‘Sukhee,’ a movie about a Punjabi housewife figuring herself out again. Up next, she’ll be in ‘KD: The Devil,’ a Kannada action flick with Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt. So, she’s got a lot on her plate, both personally and professionally. 

Tags: Ganesh ChaturthimumbaiRaj Kundrashilpa shetty

