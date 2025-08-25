LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Celebrate 8 Years of Arjun Reddy, Share Unseen Throwback Video: Still Feels Fresh, Raw, And Alive

Vijay Deverakonda And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Celebrate 8 Years of Arjun Reddy, Share Unseen Throwback Video: Still Feels Fresh, Raw, And Alive

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated eight years of Arjun Reddy with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing memories with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-star Shalini Pandey. The 2017 cult classic redefined Telugu cinema and continues to influence audiences and filmmakers alike.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 15:03:43 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate eight years of his cult film Arjun Reddy, a project that not only catapulted him to superstardom but also redefined modern Telugu cinema.

On his Instagram Stories, Vijay shared a throwback video where he can be seen in a deep discussion with the film’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, aboard a ship. Alongside the clip, he wrote: “8 years of Arjun Reddy”, tagging Vanga as well as the film’s female lead, Shalini Pandey.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who later went on to direct Bollywood blockbusters Kabir Singh and Animal, also marked the milestone with an emotional post. Sharing the same video, the filmmaker reflected on how the film had transformed his life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

“8 years ago, Arjun Reddy changed my life forever. What started as a story close to my heart became a movement, only because of your love and relentless support.

Every frame, every dialogue, every emotion in this film found meaning because you embraced it with such honesty and passion. I remain forever grateful to my actors, my team, and most importantly to all of you who continue to celebrate Arjun Reddy even after all these years.

Here’s to 8 years of a journey that still feels fresh, raw, and alive. Thank you for making it eternal,” Vanga wrote.

Released on August 25, 2017, Arjun Reddy became a cult classic for its raw storytelling, bold themes, and Deverakonda’s fiery performance in the titular role. The film continues to enjoy a loyal fan base and is often credited with shaping the new wave of Telugu cinema.  

ALSO READ: Joy Banerjee Passes Away at 62, Cause Of Death Of Bengali Actor And BJP Leader Revealed

Tags: Arjun Reddysandeep reddy vangaVijay Deverakonda

