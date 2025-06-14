Will Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur’s Funeral Take Place In India Or In UK? Last Rites Hit Unexpected Roadblock

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 following a heart attack during a polo match in England. He was 53. Sources close to the family revealed that his U.S. citizenship may delay the repatriation of his body to India for the final rites.

Legal Procedures Complicate Repatriation Process

Since Kapur held American citizenship and died in London, legal formalities regarding the transportation of his remains have added complexity to the funeral arrangements.

His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, confirmed that a postmortem is currently in progress, and the body will be flown to Delhi once the paperwork is completed.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sudden Death During Polo Match Shocks Many

Reports suggest that Kapur’s fatal heart attack may have been triggered by a rare incident — the accidental swallowing of a bee, which caused a deadly sting and suffocation. The unexpected nature of the incident has left family, friends, and the business community in shock.

Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd. and a well-known figure in India’s industrial and sporting circles, particularly motorsports and polo. His sudden death marks a significant loss in both the business and sports communities.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, and their son Azarias. He also had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor. The former couple married in 2003 and parted ways in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016.

After his divorce from Karisma, Kapur found companionship with model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev. The couple met in New York and married in a private Delhi ceremony after dating for five years. Together, they welcomed a son, Azarias.

Sunjay Kapur’s Final Social Media Posts

In the days leading up to his death, Sunjay shared motivational content on social media. One of his final posts read, “Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions,” along with a reflective quote about making the most of one’s time on Earth. Hours before his passing, he had also expressed condolences over the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

Following the heartbreaking news, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora visited Karisma Kapoor’s residence to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.