BPR 2024: India’s Economic Surge – The Rise Of A Global Power With 7% GDP Growth

India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse in 2024, redefining its position in the world’s economic landscape. As the fastest-growing major economy, the country has experienced an economic renaissance, with a projected GDP growth of 7% in FY 2024-25, solidifying its place as a formidable contender against economic giants like China. The Year End […]

India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse in 2024, redefining its position in the world’s economic landscape. As the fastest-growing major economy, the country has experienced an economic renaissance, with a projected GDP growth of 7% in FY 2024-25, solidifying its place as a formidable contender against economic giants like China. The Year End 2024 marks India’s rise in a new era of economic prosperity, driven by transformative policies, digital innovation, and an ever-expanding startup ecosystem.

India’s Economic Surge: Surpassing Global Expectations

The year 2024 witnessed India’s economy accelerating at an impressive pace, with its GDP growth hitting 8.2% in FY 2023-24. This remarkable surge not only highlights India’s resilience but also its growing global influence. According to the World Bank’s India Development Update, India’s growth has outpaced major economies, with China’s economy slowing down significantly—projected to grow by just 4.8% in 2024, a sharp contrast to India’s consistent upward trajectory.

John Chambers, Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, emphasized India’s incredible potential, projecting that by the end of this century, India would surpass China in terms of GDP, becoming 100% larger. His statement reflected the tangible advancements India has made over the past decade, a period marked by groundbreaking economic reforms and policies. These efforts have laid the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future, with India emerging as a global leader by the turn of the century.

India’s Vibrant Market Performance: A Robust Year

The stock market has also been a shining star in India’s economic growth story. During the Investor Awareness Week at the National Stock Exchange, SEBI Whole-time Member Ananth Narayan lauded India’s market performance, which saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the last five years. FY24 was particularly exceptional, with benchmark indices rising by an astounding 28%, combined with low volatility of just 10%. This high-return, low-risk combination has placed India’s financial markets on a global pedestal, reflecting investor confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

Digital India: Transforming the Economy

A key driver of India’s economic success in 2024 has been its digital revolution, spearheaded by the government’s Digital India initiative. Launched in 2015, Digital India has become a game-changer, transforming the country into a digitally empowered society. The growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is one of the most significant milestones in this journey. UPI transactions soared from 92 crore in FY 2017-18 to an astonishing 13,116 crore in FY 2023-24, making India a global leader in digital finance.

India’s digital infrastructure also played a crucial role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The CoWIN platform, used to administer over 220 crore vaccine doses, proved the country’s capability to leverage technology for large-scale public health initiatives. Moreover, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided over 35.6 crore citizens with Ayushman Cards, facilitating access to healthcare, while over 9 crore FASTags have been issued to streamline travel across the country.

The Startup Boom: Innovation Driving Growth

India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has been another key factor propelling its economic growth. With over 151,000 startups, India now boasts the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. The Startup India initiative, launched in 2016, has been instrumental in fostering innovation, creating over 15.5 lakh direct jobs. Investments in Indian startups surged by 15 times between 2015 and 2022, fueling a dynamic and resilient economy.

John Chambers noted that just a decade ago, India had few startups, but today, the country’s entrepreneurial landscape is booming, bringing solutions to complex problems and contributing to job creation and economic development.

AI and Future Workforce: India’s Strategic Focus

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as another area where India is setting its sights on global leadership. With the government’s launch of initiatives like “AI for India 2.0” and the hosting of the Global IndiaAI Summit in 2024, India is positioning itself as a future hub for AI innovation. The summit, which brought together over 12,000 global experts, underscored India’s growing influence in the AI sector, focusing on developing a workforce skilled in the technologies of tomorrow.

Inclusive Growth: Reaching Every Corner of India

India’s economic growth story is not just about the rise of tech giants and financial markets; it is also about inclusive growth. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched a decade ago, has opened over 53 crore bank accounts, bringing millions of unbanked citizens into the formal financial system. Similarly, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) has seen the construction of over 87.25 lakh houses, with more than 1.18 crore houses sanctioned, providing affordable homes to millions of families.

These initiatives are transforming lives and ensuring that India’s growth benefits everyone, not just the elite, but also the middle class and marginalized communities.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for India’s Economy

As India wraps up 2024, the country stands at the threshold of even greater achievements. With the foundation set for the next 25 years, India is poised to continue its rapid ascent, fueled by innovation, digital transformation, and inclusive growth. The country’s focus on AI, market performance, and its ever-expanding startup ecosystem ensures that its trajectory will remain upward.

John Chambers’ optimistic outlook for India’s future is grounded in the remarkable strides already made. He believes that India’s economic might will surpass China’s by the end of the century, and with the steps already taken in 2024, that vision seems within reach. As India continues to build a globally competitive economy, it is not just a regional power but a formidable force on the world stage.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: Modi 3.0’s Landmark Achievements Highlight Women Empowerment And Economic Growth