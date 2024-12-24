BPR 2024 : India Commissioned Its Latest Multi Role Stealth Frigate The INS Tushil

In a significant milestone for Indo-Russian defense cooperation, INS Tushil, a stealth guided missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9, 2024, at Kaliningrad, Russia.

In a significant milestone for Indo-Russian defense cooperation, INS Tushil, a stealth guided missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9, 2024, at Kaliningrad, Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the event as a testament to the strong collaboration between the two nations in areas such as defense production, artificial intelligence, cyber security, space exploration, and counter-terrorism.

A Symbol of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Acknowledging Russia’s support for India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, Mr. Singh lauded the increasing indigenous content in Indian naval vessels, including INS Tushil. He described the ship as a “big proof” of the joint technological and industrial capabilities of both countries.

INS Tushil, the seventh ship in the upgraded Krivak III class, marks a new chapter in India’s naval fleet. This frigate is part of a 2016 agreement between India and Russia to build four stealth frigates, two in Russia and two in India’s Goa Shipyard Limited under technology transfer.

A Modern Naval Asset

INS Tushil is equipped with cutting-edge technology, designed for multi-dimensional naval warfare. Key features include:

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles : Jointly developed by India and Russia, ensuring superior strike capabilities.

: Jointly developed by India and Russia, ensuring superior strike capabilities. Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles : Including the vertically-launched Shtil with enhanced range.

: Including the vertically-launched Shtil with enhanced range. Stealth Technology : Advanced stealth features for reduced radar and infrared signature.

: Advanced stealth features for reduced radar and infrared signature. Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems : Torpedoes, rockets, and upgraded Kamov helicopters for airborne support.

: Torpedoes, rockets, and upgraded Kamov helicopters for airborne support. Electromagnetic and Communication Suite: For advanced electronic warfare capabilities.

The ship is powered by a state-of-the-art gas turbine propulsion system capable of achieving speeds exceeding 30 knots, making it suitable for a wide spectrum of operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Defence Minister Singh reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in the IOR. He emphasized the Navy’s role as a net security provider, combating threats like piracy, arms trafficking, and non-state actors. From the Gulf of Oman to the Malacca Strait, the Indian Navy ensures maritime trade remains safe, promoting global commerce.

The commissioning ceremony included a joint Guard of Honour by INS Tushil’s crew and Russia’s Baltic Fleet. The ship’s Commanding Officer, Captain Peter Varghese, accepted the ceremonial baton from his Russian counterpart and formally read out the Commissioning Warrant.

Future Prospects and Delayed Construction

The second frigate, INS Tamal, is expected to join the Indian Navy in early 2025. Construction of both ships faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, INS Tushil has undergone rigorous trials, including successful weapon system firings, and will soon arrive in India in combat-ready condition.

The commissioning of INS Tushil not only bolsters India’s naval capabilities but also strengthens the long-standing India-Russia partnership. As both nations explore deeper cooperation in defense and technology, INS Tushil stands as a symbol of their shared vision for regional and global security.

