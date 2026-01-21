LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > ₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: January 21, 2026 17:11:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

An emergency situation can arise at any time like a medical emergency, home repair or unplanned travel. The need for finance in such times will be quite small. Due to digital lending, these needs are easily fulfilled with an Aadhar card loan.

You Might Be Interested In

You can apply for a ₹10,000 loan on an Aadhar card, which is offered by many lenders. These are instant cash loans and are approved very fast. You just have to provide your Aadhar ID, and the loan will be disbursed in minutes.

You Might Be Interested In

What is an Aadhar Card Loan?

An Aadhar card loan is one type of personal loan offered by banks and NBFCs. Here Aadhar Card serves as a primary document for verification. The verification is conducted by the EKYC process. The Aadhar card loan is specially designed for individuals who require quick funds without much paperwork formalities. The loan process is quite fast as there is minimal documentation.

Key Features of ₹10,000 Loan on Aadhar Card

Here are some key features of a 10,000 loan on an Aadhar Card: – 

1.    Quick Processing

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhar Card is processed very fast. This is because it’s approved based on an Aadhar card and not many documents are needed. The entire processing takes place online. Hence, the loan is processed in less time.

2.    Minimal Documentation

Unlike traditional personal loans here you don’t require many documents. Just an Aadhar card and a few basic documents are enough. Hence, the loan is processed with minimal documentation.

3.    No Collateral

This is an unsecured loan, which means that you don’t have to provide any security or collateral. This is very useful to those borrowers who don’t have any assets to pledge.

4.    Small Loan Amounts

This loan is idle for those who want a loan for a small amount like ₹10,000. The repayment tenure is also very short, which makes it easy to manage.

5.    Flexible Repayment

₹10,000 loan on Aadhar Card offers flexible repayment options. You can choose the flexible tenure from 3 months to 15 months. This will help you to manage debt efficiently.

Eligibility Criteria for ₹10,000 Loan on Aadhar Card

Before you apply for a ₹10,000 loan on an Aadhar Card, you shall meet the eligibility criteria. The minimum eligibility requirements are as follows: –

1.    Age

The minimum age required to apply for a ₹10,000 loan on an Aadhar Card is 21 years. The upper age limit can vary from lender to lender, but it’s mostly not more than 65 years.

2.    Income

The loan applicant shall have a minimum net monthly income of ₹20,000.

3.    Nationality

You should be an Indian Citizen. Only Indian citizens with an Aadhar card are eligible.

4.    Credit Score

A minimum credit score of 750 is expected from the loan applicant. The better the credit score, the lower the interest rate.

5.    Consistent Employment

You shall have consistent employment for at least one year in the present organization.

How to Apply for a ₹10,000 Loan on an Aadhar Card?

Application for a ₹10,000 Loan on an Aadhar Card is online. Here are the steps that you need to follow: –

1.    Choose the Lender

There are many banks and NBFCs offering a ₹10,000 loan on an Aadhar Card. You shall check and compare their offer and choose the one which is best.

2.    Check Your Eligibility

Each lender has different eligibility criteria. Before initiating the application do check if you meet the eligibility criteria of the lender or not. Apply only if you fulfil the criteria, or else your application will be rejected.

3.    Collect Documents

No doubt the Aadhar card is the main document required. But the lender can also ask for additional documents like a PAN Card, a Bank statement and a photograph. So be prepared with these documents.

4.    Enter Basic Details and Aadhar Number

Visit the website of the lender or download the app. Fill out the basic details like name, employment, PAN, city, etc. Enter Your Pan number and complete the E-KYC verification.

5.    Choose Loan Amount and Tenure

Choose ₹10,000 as the loan amount. Select the tenure as per what suits you best.

6.    Upload the documents

Upload Aadhar card and other basic documents like bank statements and income proof. No heavy paperwork is needed.

7.    Review and Disbursement

The lender will review your loan application. If everything is perfect, then the loan will be disbursed within a few hours.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

For fast approval, there are certain common mistakes that you need to avoid: –

       Make sure that your Aadhar is linked to your mobile number. Because in the absence of this, your EKYC OTP verification will fail.

       You shall not have a low credit score. Because it can lead to loan rejection or high interest on the loan.

       Many apply with an incomplete application. This will slow down the loan process as you will be asked to apply again or complete the form.

       Sometimes applicants upload unclear documents. Avoid doing this because it delays the verification process.

       You may have loan offers from multiple lenders. But you shall avoid applying to multiple lenders. Because it can affect your credit score.

Conclusion

Your short-term financing needs can be easily fulfilled with a ₹10,000 instant personal loan. It requires minimal documents and is processed quickly, which makes it an attractive choice for borrowers in India.

You can apply for this loan just from your phone itself. It will just take a few minutes to complete the application process. And if everything is okay, then the loan will be disbursed within a few minutes. Make sure that your Aadhar Card is linked to your mobile number, or else the loan verification will fail.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits IICT Campus in Mumbai

India’s Health Insurance Sector Records Rs 94,248 Crore in Claims as Digital Settlements Reshape Patient Experience

Crypto Exchange Basics: How Trading, Fees, and Security Work

LATEST NEWS

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

Where Is Shimjitha Musthafa, The Woman Who Abetted A 42-Year-Old Kerala Man’s Suicide Over A ‘Fake’ Sexual Harassment Video? All You Need To Know

Surprising Twist: Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Ending Months-Long Dating Rumours, Is Their ‘Friendship’ Chapter Just Over?

O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes
₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes
₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes
₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

QUICK LINKS