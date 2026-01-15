LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: January 15, 2026 17:36:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

Artificial Intelligence must be harnessed to expand creativity while preserving trust, rights, and value for creators, Prabhat, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, said on Tuesday.

You Might Be Interested In

 

You Might Be Interested In

He was speaking on January 13 at FICCI in Delhi during an official pre-summit event organised by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

 

Titled “Who Owns the Future of Entertainment?: India, AI, and the Next Global Shift,” the one-day seminar examined how India can leverage AI to strengthen its creative economy while safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of creators.

 

From a public policy perspective, Prabhat outlined three objectives that must be addressed together. AI, he emphasised, must be used to expand creativity, improve competitiveness, and preserve trust and rights, ensuring that innovation remains sustainable rather than fragile.

 

The event saw strong participation from across the film, television, music, digital platforms, and advisory services sectors. It was supported by industry partners AVIA, FFI, IBDF, IFPI, IFTPC, IMI, IMPAA, JioStar, PGI, TFCC, and WIFPA.

 

The opening session focused on the policy and regulatory challenges arising from AI’s rapid adoption across creative industries, including issues related to copyright, ownership, training data, attribution, and remuneration. Chaired by James Cheatley, Vice President – VOD, Digital Affairs and Intellectual Property, Motion Picture Association, Asia Pacific, the panel featured Dr. G. R. Raghavender, Senior Consultant, IPR and former Joint Secretary, DPIIT; Ameet Datta, Co-Chair, FICCI IP Committee and Founder, ADP Law Offices; and Blaise Fernandes, President, IMI, among other senior experts.

 

Highlighting the importance of copyright-led growth, Blaise Fernandes said, “At WAVES 2025, our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, set the benchmark for India’s creative sector to power the Orange Economy to global heights. Any AI policy must ensure that the copyright sector is given the opportunity to unlock the value of copyright through voluntary licensing models. This is very important to reach global heights.”

 

Emphasising what is at stake, James Cheatley said, “AI is transforming every stage of the creative lifecycle. The policy decisions made now will shape how creators, companies, and markets evolve. India has a real opportunity to work in dialogue with industry to establish frameworks that support creativity, investment, and responsible technological growth.”

 

Mira Chatt, IFPI Regional Director (Asia), noted, “The creative industries have stepped up to shape future opportunities for music and AI by pursuing voluntary licensing opportunities. Governments should support this by enforcing, not undermining, existing copyright laws to ensure a level playing field for creators, right holders, and AI companies. It’s a basic question of fairness. Right holders in India should be able to negotiate a license for the use of their music. This benefits the whole creative ecosystem and its future.”

 

The second session shifted focus to real-world applications, examining how AI is already being deployed across scripting, music, animation, visual effects, and distribution. Chaired by Vivan Sharan, Partner at Koan Advisory, the panel included Andrew Ure, Vice President, Global Affairs, Asia Pacific, Netflix; Akash Saxena, Chief Technology Officer, JioStar; Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment; and Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Head – Enterprise Technology Group, Sony Pictures Networks India, among other industry leaders.

 

Pankaj Kumar Mishra said, “AI in media and entertainment is not a single debate; it is a strategic set of choices across capability, economics, creativity, competitive advantage, and governance. The technology is ready, the talent is here, and the market is massive. What will separate leaders is whether AI becomes just a faster way to do the same work or a way to create what we have never been able to create before. Get that balance right,  AI for speed, humans for soul and India will be globally competitive, not merely globally present.”

 

“The future of entertainment will belong to ecosystems that empower creators, protect originality and democratise access. With its unparalleled creative talent, cultural diversity and digital scale, India is uniquely positioned to influence the next global shift in entertainment. AI can help Indian content travel faster, wider and deeper—provided innovation is supported by enabling policies and strong industry collaboration.” Added Leena Jaisani, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI

 

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi from 16–20 February, continuing the national and global dialogue on how AI can drive inclusive growth, innovation, and global influence for India’s creative economy.

14 January 2026 | New Delhi

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 5:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

India’s Middle Class Lives One Medical Bill Away from Panic – But Is Quietly Fighting Back

India’s Health Insurance Sector Records Rs 94,248 Crore in Claims as Digital Settlements Reshape Patient Experience

Crypto Exchange Basics: How Trading, Fees, and Security Work

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Know the Process, Eligibility, and Benefits

Dr. Ravi Gupta on the Future of Ayurvedic Oncology in India

LATEST NEWS

Amid Deadly Anti-Khamenei Protests, India To Begin Evacuation Of Stranded Indians from Unrest-Hit Iran Tomorrow as Situation Continues to Worsen

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

How Delhi Man’s ‘Gut Feeling’ Saved Him Narrowly From Cash-On-Delivery Scam After Ordering A ₹28,000 Phone From Amazon, Here’s What Happened

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

Donald Trump Calls Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi ‘Very Nice,’ Questions Unity Of Iranian Opposition, Sees Possible Regime Collapse

AI Exposed: New Research Reveals AI Increases Rework By 40%, Leaving Employees Working Longer Hours, Spending More Time Fixing Errors

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B
AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B
AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B
AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

QUICK LINKS