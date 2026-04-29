Istanbul Vita is considered one of the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey as the clinic provides customized hair transplantation processes, considering the cause of baldness, type of hair, and the thickness of hair in each individual so as to provide natural results that last forever. Istanbul Vita Clinic has earned popularity among people who are searching for hair transplantations in Turkey. International patients usually opt for Istanbul Vita as it is one of the few clinic having more than 15 years of experience in hair transplantation process. Istanbul Vita Clinic carries out a maximum of 1 – 3 hair transplant procedures for international patients per day. Istanbul Vita Clinic renders its services in an up-to-date clinic consisting of 25 treatment and operating rooms with advanced equipment in a sterile environment. It provides 40 – 60 minutes of consultation with the doctor for every single patient.

This clinic has a team of more than 200 well-qualified experts that are extremely dedicated towards meeting all kinds of hair restoration needs. Also, Istanbul Vita provides assistance to foreign patients in 13 different languages through patient coordinators who speak the native language. Istanbul Vita Clinic has been authorized and certified by the concerned authorities for performing hair transplantation surgery. It holds a certification from the Ministry of Health, Turkey.

About The Medical Team

Another factor for Istanbul Vita to be considered as one of the reputable clinics for hair transplantation in Turkey is due to the four skilled and licensed surgeons, experienced in hair transplantation procedures, working in the facility. The specialists include Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin, practicing different types of hair transplantation procedures.

Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı specializes in Vita Technique ®, Afro Hair Transplant, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplantation. Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya performs the procedures of Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, Afro Hair Transplant, eyebrow and beard transplantation, as well as female hair transplantation. Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan specializes in using Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, and stem cell therapy procedures. Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin is specialized in Afro Hair Transplant and frontal hairline design.

Doctors from Istanbul Vita Clinic play an active role in the planning and performing the transplant process. For example, opening the channel is done by the physicians in all cases to ensure consistency during the whole process. However, other procedures, including follicle extraction and insertion, are done by skilled professionals.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol is the Medical Director & the founder of Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic, who has contributed greatly to the creation of technique of performing hair transplant surgeries. Hasan Başol is the inventor of the Vita Technique® which is a special technique that aims at ensuring a natural outcome after a hair transplant surgery.

Besides working on the practice at the clinic, Hasan Basol came up with a hybrid technique that combines DHI and Sapphire FUE to provide higher accuracy when extracting and placing the grafts to achieve denser and more natural results. He also coined the term “SUPER DHI” that is intended to facilitate hair transplants with over 6,000 grafts.

Thanks to his success in his career as a hair transplant doctor, as well as his expertise in managing health institutions, Hasan Başol has made a great contribution to making Istanbul one of the world’s leading cities when it comes to hair transplantation and health tourism. In consequence, Istanbul Vita is known among many patients as a prestigious hair transplant clinic in Turkey, and the clinic won the title of Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023).

International Recognition and Awards

One of the prominent media platforms in Austria, ORF TVthek, has also named Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic among the most renowned hair transplant clinics in Turkey. There are other prominent media platforms such as Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, The Guardian, and many more that have either written about Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic or have acknowledged it. With the help of thousands of satisfied patients who have successfully undergone treatment at Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic and the acknowledgment received in the form of titles like “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)” and “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022),” Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic has managed to establish itself in the international market.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

One of the technique that are applied during hair transplant is known as the Vita Technique®. This patented technique by the medical professionals of the clinic entails careful analysis of donor areas and the planning of grafts in order to ensure natural transplant results. What is more, the Vita Technique® technique can be used on any hair type, such as afro hair. This means that the Vita Technique® is a convenient tool in treating patients with diverse hair features. Nevertheless, there is a requirement for special skills when it comes to afro hair transplantation because curly, tight, and coily hair should be treated in a particular way. In this case, İstanbul Vita Clinic is well-known for its success in afro hair transplantation procedures. Careful planning plays an important role in such procedures.

There are also other advanced technique utilized at the clinic including Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

Istanbul Vita Clinic also offers innovative technique for enhancing the success of the procedure and ensuring the patient’s comfort. They include Stem Cell Treatment, which can promote healing and positively influence the quality of the grafts and hair density, VITA Pain Management, which can improve the comfort level during the operation and facilitate sedation when required, as well as Oxygen Therapy to assist in optimizing blood flow and graft survival. Before starting the process, the patient is subjected to an electrocardiogram examination and a blood test to ensure maximum safety.

The follicles are stimulated using PRP and mesotherapy, and the survival rate of the grafts can be increased using IceGraft technology. For after-treatment procedures, a specially designed kit with shampoos, lotions, and medicinal products is available. Istanbul Vita Clinic also maintains the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness, using ultraviolet technology to sanitize the procedure room.

Afro Hair Transplant Expertise

It should be noted that afro hair transplantations can only be conducted by those specialists who are capable of providing a highly sophisticated treatment plan due to specific nature of afro hair. In contrary to other hair types, afro hair may possess curved or coiled shape not only on the head surface but also inside of the dermis. Therefore, the entire process of afro hair transplantation needs to be approached very carefully.

Specific curliness of afro hair, as well as its direction, graft angle, follicle form, scalp features, and donor management should be considered while developing a proper transplantation technique. It should be stressed that the team of specialists at Istanbul Vita has considerable experience in treating such patients. Our experts have rich practical skills related to transplantation of curly, wavy, coiled, or tight afro hair.

This expertise plays a very critical role when it comes to the extraction process where the curvature of the follicle needs to be carefully studied in order to ensure that the graft is protected from any unnecessary damage. In addition, during the implantation stage, there is a need to align the angle and flow of the afro hairs.

At Istanbul Vita, we carry out a detailed study of afro hair cases prior to performing the hair transplant surgery. Our doctors assess factors such as the strength of the donor site, hair diameter, curl type, and aesthetic considerations during the course of the entire procedure.

For those who wish to have a procedure for afro hair transplant Turkey and are conducting research on this issue, it might be important that the procedure would be carried out with such high level of professionalism and expertise as possible. The idea here is to help Afro Hair transplant patients receive quality service from the side of professionals.

Vita Technique ®

The Vita Technique ® was developed using microscopic planning. Through microscopic planning, it becomes possible for medical practitioners to evaluate the donor area and classify the grafts in terms of their size, texture, and patterns of growth. Microscopic planning seeks to ensure natural results for all patients.

A major characteristic of the Vita Technique ® is that it uses microscopic evaluation of the donor area. It consists of several parts such as D1, D2, D3, and D4, which may include grafts of varying features. After microscopic evaluation of the donor area, the recipient area is also divided into several areas including F1-F7. These different areas may require different grafts due to their natural hair growth and density. Single grafts are applied at the hairline, while multi grafts are planted at the crown and mid-scalp areas.

Classic FUE, DHI, and Vita Technique® vary from each other based on the way the hair follicle is extracted, density planning, appearance, and recovery time. While in the Classic FUE procedure, the hair follicle is extracted using the 0.9-1.0mm punch that can result in large wounds and prolonged recovery time, the channel openings created through steel blades 1.0-1.2mm in diameter have a capacity for only 35-40 grafts per cm2 with recovery time of 10-14 days.

On the other hand, DHI technology increases the accuracy of hair transplant as it uses an implanter pen capable of creating channels and implanting hair follicles at the same time. The utilization of 0.8-0.9mm punches in DHI might lead to less tissue damage than Classic FUE surgery, making a density of about 40-45 follicles per cm2 possible, even with the creation of donor site tension. Recovery usually takes from 7-10 days.

Finally, the unique characteristic of the Vita Technique® lies in the use of 0.6-0.7mm sapphire punches that can create tiny channels to avoid any possible tissue damage. In this case, follicular density up to 80-100 per cm2 can be achieved with this technique, providing also the possibility for angle control and natural results.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

The following are some of the aspects that must be considered by anyone who wants to undergo a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey. Among the issues that need attention is the cost and the package plan. Regarding hair transplant cost in Turkey, Istanbul Vita Clinic provides a complete package plan, which ensures that patients undergo the entire process. With regard to hair transplants at Istanbul Vita Clinic, the price ranges from $3,200 to $9,000 based on various parameters such as the type of treatment technique, duration, number of doctors, and time spent on the surgery.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

In the modern world, due to the increasing significance of professional development courses, authorized training clinic for hair transplantation are still significant. One of the authorized clinic for training doctors who specialize in hair transplantation is Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic, which is located in Turkey. Istanbul Vita Clinic has received certification from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey and organizes educational activities according to scientific and moral principles.

At Istanbul Vita Clinic, Doctors are provided with training courses, which include relevant issues associated with hair transplantation, such as patient diagnosis, planning operations, techniques of performing operations, and treatment after surgery, which helps develop medical skills and improves decision-making abilities. Due to the certification and training system used at the Istanbul Vita Clinic, this institution conducts hair transplantations and trains hair transplant doctors, making it one of the most renowned clinics in Turkey and worldwide.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organizations and patient-focused editorial platforms have highlighted İstanbul Vita as one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Some of the main reasons frequently associated with İstanbul Vita include: