Leading Tiles Brand Unveils Premium Bathroom Tiles Collection

Some spaces in a home are meant to impress guests, while others prioritise comfort. Then there is the bathroom, a private space where daily routines meet personal style. It is where mornings begin and evenings end. With thoughtful design, a bathroom can become more than just functional; it can serve as a serene retreat.

Why Premium Bathroom Tiles Matter?

Bathrooms demand more from tiles than most other areas of a home. They are exposed to water, humidity, cleaning agents, and frequent foot traffic. Choosing the right bathroom tiles is not just about appearance. It is about performance, safety, and longevity.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware understands that bathroom tiles must be:

● Moisture resistant

● Anti-skid and safe

● Easy to maintain

● Resistant to stains and chemicals

● Durable enough for daily use

The newly unveiled premium collection has been crafted keeping all these requirements in mind. Each series is designed to enhance visual appeal while delivering reliable strength.

IMPATTO Collection: Where Strength Meets Style

The IMPATTO collection brings versatility into bathroom design. Available in practical sizes, the tiles come in both matt and polished finishes, combining everyday durability with a sleek, elegant look.

Design Appeal

IMPATTO tiles feature elegant stone, cement, and nature-inspired patterns, including Calcutta Livid, Cardo Thunder, Cementi Dove, and Quartzite Cream. These designs create a modern yet grounded feel in bathrooms.

For larger bathrooms, the subtle textures of Fossil Barley or Markstone Slate can add depth without overwhelming the space. For compact bathrooms, lighter tones such as Trasore Cream or Horizon Carrara Fogg Texture help create a sense of openness.

Performance Benefits

IMPATTO tiles are:

● Scratch resistant

● Heat and fire-resistant

● Impact resistant

● Chemical and stain-resistant

● Frost resistant

● Anti skid

This makes them ideal for bathroom floors and walls alike. When choosing bathroom tiles , durability and design flexibility make IMPATTO a strong choice.

COURTYARD Collection: Indoor and Outdoor Harmony

The COURTYARD collection seamlessly connects interior and exterior spaces. While often used for outdoor tiles, it also offers stunning possibilities for bathroom spaces, especially spa-inspired designs.

Available in different sizes with matt and polished finishes, COURTYARD tiles offer earthy tones, including White Sand, Silver Chalk, Ash Brown, Black Beach, and Deep Verde.

Creating a Natural Bathroom Look

Modern bathrooms often draw inspiration from nature. COURTYARD tiles such as Lime Stone, Terra Red, and Queen Mint can recreate a warm, grounded environment. Textures such as Brick, Soil, and Dune add character to feature walls.

Imagine a bathroom with White Sand on the walls and River Grey on the floor. The result is calm, balanced, and timeless.

Built for Performance

COURTYARD tiles come with features such as:

● Liquid repellent surface

● Scratch resistance

● Impact resistance

● Anti skid

● Anti algae

● Frost resistance

For homeowners seeking durable bathroom tiles with an earthy aesthetic, this collection offers the perfect blend.

SPECTRA Collection: Vibrant Modern Expression

Bathrooms do not always need to be neutral. Some homeowners prefer bold colour, creative combinations, and statement design. The SPECTRA collection answers that demand.

Available in large formats with a matt or polished finish, SPECTRA tiles are perfect for modern, design-focused bathrooms.

A Play of Colours

SPECTRA includes shades like Mustard, Berry, Cheese, Chilli, Mushroom, Pepper, and Wine. These names reflect the vibrancy and personality of the collection.

For example:

● SPECTRA Mustard creates a warm, contemporary bathroom

● SPECTRA Berry adds a bold accent wall

● SPECTRA Salt offers subtle elegance

● SPECTRA Tango brings energy into the space

● Textures such as Fence Texture and Mount Texture allow for creative layering.

Functional Strength

Despite its bold personality, SPECTRA maintains the performance standards expected of a leading tiles manufacturer . These tiles are:

● Heat and fire-resistant

● Frost resistant

● Lowest maintenance

● UV resistant

They are suitable for residential and commercial bathrooms where durability and style must go hand in hand.

MARMORICA Collection: Timeless Marble Elegance

Marble has always symbolised luxury. The MARMORICA collection reimagines marble aesthetics with advanced technology.

Available in large sizes such as 1198 x 2398 and 1198 x 1798, with Sabbia, Polished, and Matt finishes, MARMORICA tiles are ideal for premium bathroom spaces.

Luxurious Designs

Options such as Belvedere Forest, Brera Poem, Apuan Marvel, Alps Dream, Italic Treasure, Tuscany Pride, and Florence Macaubas reflect rich marble-inspired patterns.

These tiles create grand bathroom interiors with:

● Seamless wall cladding

● Large format floor designs

● Elegant vanity backdrops

The Sabbia finish adds a unique surface texture that blends modern luxury with classic beauty.

Durability for Everyday Use

MARMORICA tiles are highly durable and suitable for high-traffic areas. They maintain their shine and finish even in moisture-heavy environments.

For homeowners wanting luxury without compromising on strength, this collection is a standout option among premium bathroom tiles.

BASALTINO Collection: Raw and Contemporary

Inspired by the raw beauty of basalt, the BASALTINO collection introduces a dramatic, modern aesthetic.

Available in sizes such as 1198 x 2398 and 1198 x 1798, with a Strong X surface and Matt finish, BASALTINO tiles are bold and sophisticated.

Bold Visual Impact

Colour options include Basaltino Cocoa, Nero, Barley, Grey, Bianco, and White. Dark tones like Nero create a striking modern bathroom, especially when paired with metallic fixtures. Lighter tones, such as Bianco and Whi, help maintain minimalist elegance.

These tiles are ideal for feature walls, shower areas, and contemporary master bathrooms.

Engineered for Strength

BASALTINO tiles are:

● Liquid repellent

● Scratch resistant

● Impact resistant

● Anti skid

● Chemical and stain-resistant

● Frost resistant

Their strong, durable construction makes them ideal for residential and commercial bathrooms.

Innovation and Technology at the Core

Behind every premium tile collection, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware integrates thoughtful engineering and advanced manufacturing to ensure high-performance surfaces.

Advanced manufacturing processes ensure:

● Consistent finish and texture

● High-strength composition

● Water resistance

● Precision edges

● Long-lasting colour





These technological advancements allow homeowners and designers to create bathrooms that are not only beautiful but also practical.

Designing the Perfect Bathroom with Premium Tiles

When selecting bathroom tiles, consider the following:

1. Size and Layout

Large-format tiles, such as those in MARMORICA and BASALTINO, create a seamless, spacious look. Smaller formats from IMPATTO can add detail and structure.

2. Finish

Matt finishes offering a better floor grip. Polished finishes work well for walls and statement surfaces.

3. Colour Palette

Neutral tones from COURTYARD provide calm. Vibrant shades from SPECTRA add personality. Marble-inspired MARMORICA creates luxury.

4. Safety

Ensure floor tiles are anti-slip and moisture-resistant.

5. Maintenance

Low-maintenance surfaces reduce long-term effort and cost.

With these collections, homeowners can mix textures, finishes, and colours to create truly personalised bathrooms.

A New Chapter in Bathroom Design

Bathrooms are no longer secondary spaces. They are expressions of lifestyle and taste. The unveiling of this premium bathroom tile collection marks a new chapter in design possibilities.

From the refined marble elegance of MARMORICA to the earthy charm of COURTYARD, from the vibrant personality of SPECTRA to the versatile strength of IMPATTO, and the bold modern appeal of BASALTINO, each collection reflects thoughtful craftsmanship and innovation.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware brings these collections together under one vision of quality, style, and performance.

When design meets durability, bathrooms become more than functional rooms. They become spaces that inspire comfort, creativity, and confidence every single day.