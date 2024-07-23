DK Shivakumar Criticizes Budget 2024: 'Opposition States Like Karnataka Left Empty-Handed

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2024, saying that no states ruled by opposition parties received any benefits, including Karnataka.

He said that he did not expect this from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“No states ruled by the INDIA alliance or opposition parties, including Karnataka, received anything. It is unfortunate, and I never expected this from FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Karnataka is generating a lot of employment, and I thought PM Narendra Modi and the finance minister would help Bengaluru with its infrastructure and various other developments. Instead, they have only supported Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to save their government.

They are only helping NDA-ruled states,” DK Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This budget is like an empty vessel given to Karnataka by Nirmala Sitharaman. Only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have received substantial funds.

Nothing has been given to other states because he (PM Modi) needs to have the confidence of those two states to remain as PM.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday.

She made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

The announcement covers human resource development, infrastructure, and the generation of economic opportunities to make the eastern region of the country, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.

The Finance Minister said that new airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided, she said.

She emphasized that the requests of the Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited.

The FM also announced an allocation of Rs 11,500 crore for flood control measures in Bihar. The Kashi Model will be implemented in Bodh Gaya. Special funds have also been provided for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.

Andhra Pradesh also benefited from the Union Budget 2024-25 as the Finance Minister announced special financial support to the state, recognizing the state’s need for capital.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to the schedule, will end on August 12.

