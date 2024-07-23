Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lambasted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget, asserting that it aims to placate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allies and their wealthy benefactors. He labeled the budget as the “Kursi Bachao” budget, implying it was designed to secure political power rather than address the needs of the common people.

Rahul Gandhi voiced his critique on social media platform X, where he accused the government of copying the Congress party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. “Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets,” he posted.

The critique did not stop with Gandhi. Other prominent Congress leaders joined the chorus, echoing similar sentiments. P. Chidambaram, a senior Congress figure, claimed that several key components of the budget were lifted directly from the Congress manifesto. “I am glad to know that the Hon’ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities,” Chidambaram wrote on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticized the budget, particularly focusing on the employment scheme, which he claimed was more about making headlines than providing substantial guarantees. “The Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of the INC’s Nyay Patra 2024, with its internship program modelled on the INC’s proposed Apprenticeship Program that was called Pehli Naukri Pakki,” Ramesh commented on X. He further added, “However, in their trademark style, the scheme has been designed to grab headlines, with arbitrary targets (1 crore internships) rather than a programmatic guarantee for all diploma holders and graduates, like the Indian National Congress had envisioned.”

The accusations from the opposition underline a broader criticism of the current government’s approach to economic management and social welfare. By framing the budget as a politically motivated document, the Congress party aims to highlight perceived gaps between the government’s promises and its actions. This ongoing debate reflects the polarized nature of Indian politics, especially as the country approaches the next general elections.