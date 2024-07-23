UNION BUDGET 2024: These Three Cancer Pills Worth Lakhs Have Been Fully Exempted From Customs Duty

On Tuesday, July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete exemption of customs duties on three cancer treatment drugs: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimeritinib, and Durvalumab.

“To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt these three medicines from customs duties,” Sitharaman stated during her Union Budget presentation, noting that the duty would be reduced from 10 percent to zero.

Last year, the government had already exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), another cancer treatment drug, from basic customs duty.

These newly exempted drugs target severe cancers: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is used for breast and stomach cancer, Osimeritinib for certain types of lung cancer, and Durvalumab for various cancers including biliary tract, endometrial, liver, and both non-small and small cell lung cancers.

All three medications are produced by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, marketed as Enhertu, is priced around ₹3 lakh per vial, while Osimeritinib, sold under the brand Tagrisso, costs ₹1.51 lakh for a pack of 10 tablets. Durvalumab, known as Imfinzi, is priced at ₹45,500 per vial for an injection.

Oncologists have noted that removing the basic customs duty on these drugs will reduce their import costs, making them more accessible and affordable for patients.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi stated, “This can improve access to advanced cancer treatments, reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, and potentially improve treatment outcomes by allowing more patients to benefit from these effective therapies.”

Dr. DS Negi, CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, praised the decision, describing it as a “significant step” toward making crucial cancer treatments more accessible and affordable for patients across India. He noted that the high cost of cancer medications had been a major obstacle for many patients, and this customs duty exemption will provide much-needed financial relief to those fighting the disease.

X-Ray Tubes, Flat Panel Detectors Waived Off From Customs Duty

Additionally, the finance minister announced changes to customs duties on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines, which will be implemented in phases.

She stated, “I propose adjustments to the basic customs duty on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for medical X-ray machines as part of the phased manufacturing program, aligning them with domestic production capabilities.”This move has been well received by domestic medical device manufacturers.

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), expressed gratitude for the reduced duty on imported X-ray equipment components until local production ramps up. He highlighted that this adjustment supports ongoing investments and efforts to establish India as a global manufacturing hub for X-ray equipment.

