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Home > Business > BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 12:44 IST

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BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

Flagship networking event to be held on May 8–9 at GMDC Convention Centre

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: BNI Ahmedabad has announced the upcoming edition of its flagship annual event, the BNI Ahmedabad Symposium 2026, scheduled to take place on May 8 and 9 at the GMDC Convention Centre in Ahmedabad.

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Centred around the theme ‘Upward, Forward and Beyond’, the two-day symposium is expected to bring together over 10,000 business leaders and entrepreneurs from more than 50 industries, making it one of the largest business networking platforms in the region.

Designed to promote meaningful connections and tangible business outcomes, the symposium will offer structured networking formats such as Industry Power Dates and pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings, enabling participants to engage in focused, high-value conversations. The event will feature the world’s first AI-powered networking by using AI to do one thing that it can never replace, which is building relationships.

The event will also include a high-impact mix of curated networking opportunities, expert-led speaker sessions and a large-scale business exhibition, including over 150 stalls under the Sicilian Expo.

Yash Vasant, Chairman and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, said, “Symposium 2026 is where ambition meets opportunity at scale. Imagine 10,000+ business leaders in one room, not just exchanging cards but building real relationships that drive growth. This year, we are taking networking beyond numbers to create an ecosystem where the right conversations happen faster and collaborations take shape instantly. We are truly going upward, forward and beyond.”

The symposium will also host a series of speaker sessions and masterclasses by industry experts. The keynote address will be delivered by investment banker, business educator and bestselling author CA Sarthak Ahuja, with a special talk on ‘Modern Management Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita’ by former IPS officer Ajay Tomar. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani will also be present on the occasion.

A panel discussion featuring Sharvil Shridhar of A. Shridhar Group and Hiren Patel of PSP Projects, to be moderated by senior editor Ajay Umat, is another highlight of the symposium.

Moreover, the expo will remain open for all on May 9, giving people of Ahmedabad an opportunity to experience the expo and see what BNI is about.

With a thriving network of over 4,000 members, BNI Ahmedabad continues to play a significant role in facilitating business growth through structured referrals and relationship-driven networking. The symposium further reinforces its commitment to creating a powerful platform for collaboration, learning and growth.

BNI Ahmedabad Symposium 2026 is presented by A. Shridhar and powered by Shyam Group.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

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BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

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BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders
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