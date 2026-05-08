Mukul Purohit’s Kontent Media on Why Every Corporate Is Becoming a Content-First Company

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7: In recent years, the way businesses communicate with their audience has undergone a significant shift. What was once driven largely by traditional advertising and campaign-based marketing is now increasingly shaped by consistent, content-led engagement.

According to Mukul Purohit, founder of Kontent Media, this shift is not just a trend but a structural change in how modern brands operate.

“We are moving towards a phase where companies are not just businesses—they are also becoming content ecosystems,” he explains.

The Rise of Content as a Core Business Function

Across industries such as fintech, crypto, and real estate, companies are increasingly investing in short-form video content to stay relevant and visible.

This change is largely driven by evolving consumer behavior. Today’s audience spends a significant amount of time consuming content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, making content a primary touchpoint between brands and consumers.

Rather than relying solely on paid campaigns, businesses are now focusing on:

Building familiarity through regular content

Educating their audience through short-form videos

Creating a consistent digital presence

As a result, content is no longer treated as a marketing add-on but as a core business function.

The Execution Challenge

While the importance of content is widely acknowledged, execution remains a major challenge for most organizations.

Many companies begin with strong intent but struggle to maintain consistency over time. The challenges often include:

Lack of structured workflows

Limited in-house bandwidth

Delays in production and approvals

Difficulty in scaling output

“Creating a few videos is not the challenge,” says Purohit. “The real challenge is sustaining content production at scale, month after month.”

Building Content Systems, Not Just Campaigns

This gap between intent and execution is where Kontent Media has positioned itself differently.

Instead of focusing only on creative ideation, the company has built systems that enable brands to produce content at scale with consistency.

With a team of over 50 professionals, Kontent Media currently produces more than 500 videos every month for clients across sectors.

“Our focus has always been on building execution infrastructure,” Purohit shares. “We believe consistency drives results more than isolated creativity.”

The company works closely with brands to streamline their content workflows, ensuring that production, editing, and delivery happen seamlessly.

Why Scale Matters More Than Ever

As competition for attention increases, the frequency and consistency of content have become key differentiators.

Brands that publish regularly are more likely to:

Stay top-of-mind among their audience

Build stronger engagement over time

Improve organic reach across platforms

This has made scalability a crucial factor in content strategy.

“Today, it’s not just about creating good content,” Purohit adds. “It’s about showing up consistently. That’s where most companies need support.”

Looking Ahead

As digital platforms continue to evolve, the role of content in business growth is expected to expand further.

For many companies, this means rethinking how content is planned, produced, and distributed.

The shift towards content-first operations may still be in its early stages, but one thing is clear—businesses that are able to adapt to this new model are likely to have a significant advantage in the years ahead.

About Kontent Media

Kontent Media is a content execution company specializing in high-volume video production for brands across fintech, crypto, and real estate sectors. Founded by Mukul Purohit, the company focuses on enabling businesses to scale their content efforts through structured systems and efficient workflows.