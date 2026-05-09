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Home > Business > Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 09:34 IST

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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

Neat

Singapore, May 8: Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today announced the appointment of Javed Khan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Khan, a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record in AI-driven transformation, takes the helm as the company gears up for global expansion. The appointment of Khan signals Neat’s commitment to deeper investments in artificial intelligence as the engine for its next wave of innovation. With a career defined by bold leadership, technical mastery, and a product-first mindset, Khan is uniquely positioned to unite sophisticated edge computing with Neat’s simple, elegant user experiences.

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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

                                                   Javed Khan
 
Khan joins Neat following his tenure at Aptiv, where he served as Executive Vice President of Intelligent Systems, building intelligent edge solutions across automotive, transportation, robotics, aerospace, and defense. Prior to Aptiv, Khan was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Collaboration, where he led the turnaround and modernization of the Cisco Webex portfolio across video conferencing, video devices, and contact center solutions during and after the pandemic.

“Javed brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven enterprise leadership,” said OJ Winge, on behalf of the Neat Board. “His experience scaling complex, AI-enabled systems and leading global collaboration platforms positions Neat to build upon its technology leadership and accelerate our long-term growth.”

“Recent advancements in edge computing and large language models are allowing us to embed AI into edge devices running in the conference room. This architectural shift will allow us to unlock entirely new collaboration experiences. I am excited to join Neat as we have the unique opportunity to lead this transition,” said Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. “Neat is a product-centric company that is relentlessly focused on simplicity and intelligence. I’m honored to join the team and energized to be working alongside some of the brightest minds as we define the next generation of collaboration.”

Khan’s arrival comes at a pivotal time as Neat transitions from disruptive challenger to dominant enterprise force, deepening its focus on intelligent edge computing and accelerating toward public market readiness. His long-standing relationships within the industry—including with members of the Neat founding team—promises a seamless leadership transition.

Khan succeeds Janine Pelosi, who led Neat through a period of significant expansion, strengthened the company’s operational foundation, and broadened its product portfolio.

For more information about Neat, please visit neat.no.

About Neat
 
Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple, and open video devices built on our unique, AI-powered distributed architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat’s devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat’s pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive, enabling them to do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team worldwide. Explore more at neat.no.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation
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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation
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