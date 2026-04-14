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Home > Business > School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 14, 2026 12:02:19 IST

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School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

On-campus homeopathy clinics at Udgam School for Children and Zebar School for Children highlight rising student usage and parent-led shift towards accessible school healthcare

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13: Marking World Homeopathy Day, Anubhuti Homeopathy Clinic has released consolidated data from its school-based clinic network operating across Udgam School for Children, Zebar School for Children, Satellite School for Children, and Bodakdev School for Children from Ahmedabad, highlighting the growing adoption of structured, on-campus healthcare support among students. This trend is gaining relevance as schools across India explore structured, on-campus healthcare models to improve student wellbeing and minimise classroom disruption.

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Key Highlights

  • Over 2.42 lakh student visits recorded across school campuses in 10 years (2016–2026) 
  • 55,800+ visits in FY 2025–26, highest annual footfall 
  • Footfalls nearly 2x higher than pre-Covid levels (2019–20) 
  • Primary students (Classes 1–5) account for ~57% of visits 
  • Top concerns: abdominal discomfort (19%), headaches (16%) 
  • 40% visits recorded during monsoon months (July–September)

According to internal records, Anubhuti’s school clinic network has recorded over 2.42 lakh student visits between 2016 and 2026, indicating sustained and growing utilisation across partner school campuses. In the latest academic year, 2025–26, the network recorded 55,800+ student visits, the highest annual footfall in the dataset, reflecting a strong increase in usage. The data also indicates that current volumes are significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, pointing to a visible post-Covid shift in how parents and schools are approaching everyday student health support.

One of the key insights from the data is the pattern of repeat usage, with students averaging over 8 visits per year, suggesting that the clinics are being consistently relied upon for school-day health concerns rather than as a one-time intervention.

The data further shows that primary grade students (Classes 1–5) account for nearly 57% of total visits, followed by middle school students (Classes 6–8) at around 24%, indicating stronger usage among younger age groups. The most frequently recorded concerns include abdominal discomfort (19%) and headaches (16%), followed by cough, cold, fever-related symptoms, and other common school-day health issues. Another notable trend is seasonality, with nearly 40% of visits occurring during the monsoon months between July and September.

Experts believe this reflects a broader shift in how everyday student health concerns are being managed within school ecosystems.

Commenting on the trend, Manan Choksi, educationist and part of the school leadership, said “What we are witnessing is a clear behavioural shift. Parents today are not just looking for treatment—they are looking for accessibility, safety, and continuity for their children within the school environment. When structured care is available on campus, it builds confidence and ensures that learning is not disrupted by everyday health concerns.”

Sharing the healthcare perspective, Dr. Sunil Shah of Anubhuti Homeopathy Clinic said:
“Our experience across school campuses shows that timely, child-friendly support within the school setting can make a meaningful difference in managing everyday health concerns. The growing usage reflects increasing trust among parents and institutions in a model that prioritises accessibility, continuity, and responsible guidance.”

Educators and healthcare practitioners associated with the initiative note that on-campus clinics help enable timely response to minor ailments, reduce unnecessary disruption to classroom learning, and ensure that parents remain informed, with referrals made whenever additional medical attention is required.

As schools increasingly prioritise holistic development and student wellbeing, Anubhuti’s school-based clinic model is emerging as a practical example of how healthcare access can be integrated into the education ecosystem in a structured and scalable way. As conversations around student wellbeing evolve, such data-backed, school-integrated healthcare models are emerging as scalable solutions that can be replicated across institutions in India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

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