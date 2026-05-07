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Home > Business > Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 18:51 IST

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Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

Go Green Spices Pvt Ltd launches Forest Traiil, a premium natural foods brand offering Vedic nutrition, Bilona A2 Ghee, and raw wild forest honey for modern consumers in India and beyond.

Muzaffarnagar, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5: In an era of rapid industrialization and processed convenience, a new story of generational wisdom and modern grit is unfolding in the heart of Uttar Pradesh. Forest Traiil, a premium natural foods brand under Go Green Spices Private Limited, announces its official launch, bringing the sacred traditions of Vedic nutrition to the modern table through its flagship Forest Traiil A2 Gir Cow Ghee, A2 Desi Cow Ghee and Raw Wild Forest Honey.

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Founded by Kawaljeet Singh and his nephew, Jaskaran Singh, Forest Traiil is more than a business venture – it is a bridge between two eras. Based in Muzaffarnagar, the brand is built on the foundation of Pitra-Rina – a sacred duty to honor one’s roots while nourishing the future.

A Legacy Reimagined

The partnership between Kawaljeet Singh (the mentor) and Jaskaran Singh (the visionary) represents a rare blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary transparency. While the elder Singh brings decades of agricultural insight and deep reverence for the Bilona method, the younger Singh ensures the brand meets the rigorous standards of today’s health-conscious, traceability-seeking consumer.

“Forest Traiil was born at our family dining table. I wanted my nephew to understand that food isn’t just fuel – it’s an inheritance. We aren’t just selling ghee; we are preserving a way of life that treats the cow as family and the forest as a sanctuary.”

– Kawaljeet Singh, Co-founder, Forest Traiil

The Gold Standard: Bilona A2 Ghee & Raw Wild Forest Honey

At the core of Forest Traiil’s philosophy is an unwavering refusal to take shortcuts. Their A2 Desi Cow Ghee and A2 Gir Cow Ghee are crafted using the time-honored Bilona method – a labor-intensive Vedic process of churning curd into butter before slow-cooking it over a mild flame. This ancient tradition ensures the retention of essential fatty acids and a nostalgic, grainy texture that industrial ‘direct-cream’ ghee simply cannot replicate.

Complementing the dairy range is Forest Traiil’s Raw Wild Forest Honey – sourced directly from indigenous hives, left unheated and 100% raw to preserve its live enzymes, natural pollen, and complex floral terroir. Unlike commercial honey that is ultra-filtered and heat-treated, Forest Traiil’s honey remains as nature intended: nutrient-dense, aromatic, and authentic.

Farm-to-Jar Transparency

Every jar of Forest Traiil represents a commitment to a clean-label lifestyle. The brand’s farm-to-jar model is anchored in three core pillars:

  • Indigenous Sourcing: Prioritizing A2 milk from stress-free, grass-fed indigenous cows.
  • Sustainability: Eco-friendly packaging and ethical harvesting practices that respect the land.
  • Traceability: A direct, transparent line from the rural farms of Muzaffarnagar to the global consumer.

“Growing up, I saw my Mama (uncle) treat every harvest with such reverence. My goal is to take that integrity and make it accessible to my generation. We want people to know exactly where their food comes from and the hands that prepared it.”

Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

– Jaskaran Singh, Co-founder, Forest Traiil

Availability

Forest Traiil is now available for nationwide delivery across India and select international markets through:Official Website: www.foresttraiil.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

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Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

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Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution
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