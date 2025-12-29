AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29: AURO University proudly hosted its 13th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, 27 December 2025, to celebrate the achievements of 313 graduates across 07 Schools, namely Business, Information Technology, Design, Hospitality, Law, Liberal Arts & Human Sciences, and Journalism & Mass Communication. The ceremony reaffirmed the University’s commitment to imparting integral, holistic, and transformational education, inspired by the vision of Sri Aurobindo and The Divine Mother.

In an inspirational address, the Honourable Provost, Prof. Parimal H. Vyas, spoke on the theme “Glocal Architecture for Viksit Bharat 2047.” He emphasised that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation must be anchored in local wisdom while embracing global best practices. “AURO University envisions integral learning inspired by Sri Aurobindo, shaping learners into leaders of the Amrit Generation, guided by core values as a roadmap from self-growth to nation-building.” He urged the graduates to become glocal architects of a self-reliant, inclusive Viksit Bharat@2047, blending global excellence with Bharat’s soul.

In his Presidential Address, the Founder President and Chancellor, Shri Hasmukh P. Rama, reiterated AURO University’s foundational philosophy. Addressing the graduates, Rama sir emphasised, “True education builds character and consciousness alongside competence,” urging youth to lead with clarity, integrity, and purpose in a tech and AI-driven world. Calling on Auroites to take pride in Bharat’s culture and uplift others, he reminded them, “When youth rises, India rises.”

Shri Govindjibhai Dholakia, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) and Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), was the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address. Speaking in an engaging and interactive manner, he encouraged the student fraternity to align personal success with national progress. “Till now, you have had safety and guidance. Now the responsibility is yours. Degrees can help, but honest efforts define success,” he remarked. Sharing his philosophy, he added, “I am nothing, but I can do anything. The problem is progress”, urging students to step out of comfort zones, value humanity over technology, and “become a brand through your work.”

A total of 313 students were conferred degrees, comprising 02 Doctoral Degrees, 49 Postgraduate degrees (including 06 PG Diplomas), and 262 Undergraduate degrees. The School of Business led the cohort with 141 students, comprising 32 postgraduates and 109 graduates. This was followed by 76 graduates from the School of Information Technology, 24 from the School of Liberal Arts & Human Sciences, 23 from the School of Hospitality Management, 22 from the School of Law, 20 from the School of Design, and 05 from the School of Journalism & Mass Communication.

32 meritorious rank holders were awarded a total of 14 Gold Medals (14 Girls and 05 Boys) and 18 Silver Medals (11 Girls and 07 Boys). Girl students outnumbered boys, winning 21 medals, reflecting AURO University’s strong commitment to inclusivity and gender equity. Additionally, 02 research scholars from the School of Business were conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree.

The convocation ceremony concluded with a patriotic rendition of Vande Mataram, leaving the gathering inspired by a shared sense of pride, purpose, and responsibility towards nation-building. The 13th Convocation of AURO University stood as a powerful affirmation of its mission to nurture future-ready, value-driven leaders aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

PNN Education