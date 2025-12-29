LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 15:49:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29: AURO University proudly hosted its 13th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, 27 December 2025, to celebrate the achievements of 313 graduates across 07 Schools, namely Business, Information Technology, Design, Hospitality, Law, Liberal Arts & Human Sciences, and Journalism & Mass Communication. The ceremony reaffirmed the University’s commitment to imparting integral, holistic, and transformational education, inspired by the vision of Sri Aurobindo and The Divine Mother.

In an inspirational address, the Honourable Provost, Prof. Parimal H. Vyas, spoke on the theme “Glocal Architecture for Viksit Bharat 2047.” He emphasised that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation must be anchored in local wisdom while embracing global best practices. “AURO University envisions integral learning inspired by Sri Aurobindo, shaping learners into leaders of the Amrit Generation, guided by core values as a roadmap from self-growth to nation-building.” He urged the graduates to become glocal architects of a self-reliant, inclusive Viksit Bharat@2047, blending global excellence with Bharat’s soul.

You Might Be Interested In

In his Presidential Address, the Founder President and Chancellor, Shri Hasmukh P. Rama, reiterated AURO University’s foundational philosophy. Addressing the graduates, Rama sir emphasised, “True education builds character and consciousness alongside competence,” urging youth to lead with clarity, integrity, and purpose in a tech and AI-driven world. Calling on Auroites to take pride in Bharat’s culture and uplift others, he reminded them, “When youth rises, India rises.”

Shri Govindjibhai Dholakia, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) and Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), was the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address. Speaking in an engaging and interactive manner, he encouraged the student fraternity to align personal success with national progress. “Till now, you have had safety and guidance. Now the responsibility is yours. Degrees can help, but honest efforts define success,” he remarked. Sharing his philosophy, he added, “I am nothing, but I can do anything. The problem is progress”, urging students to step out of comfort zones, value humanity over technology, and “become a brand through your work.”

A total of 313 students were conferred degrees, comprising 02 Doctoral Degrees, 49 Postgraduate degrees (including 06 PG Diplomas), and 262 Undergraduate degrees. The School of Business led the cohort with 141 students, comprising 32 postgraduates and 109 graduates. This was followed by 76 graduates from the School of Information Technology, 24 from the School of Liberal Arts & Human Sciences, 23 from the School of Hospitality Management, 22 from the School of Law, 20 from the School of Design, and 05 from the School of Journalism & Mass Communication.

32 meritorious rank holders were awarded a total of 14 Gold Medals (14 Girls and 05 Boys) and 18 Silver Medals (11 Girls and 07 Boys). Girl students outnumbered boys, winning 21 medals, reflecting AURO University’s strong commitment to inclusivity and gender equity. Additionally, 02 research scholars from the School of Business were conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree.

The convocation ceremony concluded with a patriotic rendition of Vande Mataram, leaving the gathering inspired by a shared sense of pride, purpose, and responsibility towards nation-building. The 13th Convocation of AURO University stood as a powerful affirmation of its mission to nurture future-ready, value-driven leaders aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Please visit https://www.aurouniversity.edu.in/ for details.

PNN Education

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors’ Meet

Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Baingan’: Jagbir Rathee Secures Prestigious Best Actor Win in Mumbai

Gautam Adani Inspires Young India To Lead The Age Of Intelligence

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

LATEST NEWS

Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate

After Aravalli’s, Is 2,900 Acres Of Reserved Forest Land In Rishikesh In Trouble? Protestors Pelt Stones At Cops, Block Highway, Here’s What’s Really Happening

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

Migrant Worker Assaulted With Machetes In Tamil Nadu By Minors, Attackers Flash Victory Sign As He Lays Bloodied

SIP vs Lumpsum: Which Mutual Fund Strategy Builds Wealth Faster?

Motorola G05 Brings 50MP Camera, 12GB RAM To Budget Segment, Check New Slashed Price And Specs Here

America vs Iran Tensions Escalate: Why President Pezeshkian Said His Country Is At ‘Total War’ With US, Israel and Europe- What’s Brewing? Explained

Final Destination In Real Life? Gigantic Truck Carrying Hay Overturns On A Busy Road In UP’s Rampur, Crushes A Bolero Killing One On The Spot

Collagen Benefits: Why Your Body Needs It

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership
AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership
AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership
AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

QUICK LINKS