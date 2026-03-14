Barista Café opens at Yatharth Hospital in Faridabad; Designed to serve high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages

Franchise owner Praveen Kumar said the café is designed to serve patients, their attendants, and visitors with high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages in a comfortable environment. The outlet will offer a wide range of coffee, tea, bakery items, and light snacks prepared according to international standards.

The hospital management said that, along with advanced medical services, providing convenient and modern facilities to patients and their families remains a key priority. The introduction of the café inside the hospital campus is part of this effort.

The hospital management described the launch of the café as an important step toward expanding the range of services available at the facility and expressed hope that it will become a preferred spot for visitors in the coming days.

Guests present at the inauguration said that such facilities in hospital campuses create a more comfortable atmosphere for attendants and visitors, giving them a place to sit and relax while enjoying coffee and light refreshments.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Faridabad Mandi Chairman Harjeet Singh Dagar, Hospital FD Anil Bhardwaj, Vice President – Business Operations Alok Man Singh, franchise owner Praveen Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr. S.C. Agrawal, and Dr. Gurmeet Chhabra, Dr. Rajeev Chaudhary, Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, and Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, along with other staff members and guests.

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