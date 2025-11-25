IMTS Institute Tops the List by Defeating 99 Institutes, Winning India’s No. 1 Distance Education Award 2024

New Delhi [India], November 25: IMTS Institute has been officially recognised as India’s No. 1 Distance Education Provider at the highly respected Distance Education Excellence Awards 2024 held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The national-level recognition marks a major milestone in India’s alternative education space, especially for students and working professionals seeking credible, transparent, and career-focused distance learning options.

Independent Review Confirms IMTS Leadership

The award panel conducted an independent, multi-layer evaluation covering financial safety, academic delivery, student support, and verified placement outcomes. The audit confirmed that IMTS Institute operates with secure payment systems, strong academic processes, and nationally validated career results, putting to rest many concerns students often face while choosing a distance education provider.

IMTS Ranks First Among 150 Institutions

The institute topped a competitive pool of more than 150 education providers nationwide, scoring an impressive 98 out of 100, one of the highest evaluations in this category.

The jury highlighted key strengths that placed IMTS at the top:

Consistent 98% pass rate across major programs

A dedicated 24×7 support team handling over 2,000 student queries daily

AI-powered learning systems supporting 10 regional languages

Students enrolling from 28 states and 7 union territories

Verified 87% placement rate

90% alumni employed in leading multinational companies

Secure and transparent fee management

An average 50% salary growth among graduates

Celebrating 20 Years of Student Success

Entering its 20th year, IMTS Institute continues to expand access to flexible and affordable education. Over the years, the institute has achieved:

1 lakh+ successful graduates

2 lakh+ downloads of its student mobile app

Industry-aligned curriculum updated every quarter

Third-party HR validation confirming strong job performance among alumni

Future Roadmap: Expanding Reach & Digital Transformation

Marking its anniversary year, IMTS Institute announced new initiatives, including a stronger digital learning ecosystem, expanded counselling support, transparent fee protection systems, and a special focus on students from tier-3 and tier-4 cities where quality distance education remains limited.

A Landmark Moment for Distance Education in India

This national honor reinforces IMTS Institute’s commitment to secure, transparent, and result-driven education that empowers learners across India. The recognition also reflects the institute’s efforts to bridge gaps in higher education for working professionals, homemakers, and youth seeking flexible learning pathways.

About IMTS Institute

Established in 2005, IMTS Institute offers UGC-approved distance learning programs designed for career advancement. With a student-first approach, advanced technology platforms, and industry partnerships, IMTS remains one of India’s most trusted names in distance education.

