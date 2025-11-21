International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Power-Packed Leap Into Global Spiritual Unity

Epic Scale: Mumbai to Host Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025, Blending Devotion with Culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Mumbai is gearing up to flip the spiritual switch. The International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025 is arriving in Goregaon with a week-long blueprint of culture, devotion, and world brotherhood — at a scale that sounds almost Elon-Muskian in ambition.

The Spiritual Engine Revving in India’s Financial Capital

Call it culture. Call it devotion. Or call it Mumbai doing what Mumbai does best — scaling everything to an epic level.

The International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025, the focus keyword of this story, rolls into Vishnu Maidan, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon (West) from 30 November to 6 December 2025. And it is not just another religious gathering. It is a bold attempt to position Mumbai as the global epicentre of spiritual unity.

Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan, jointly with Indo Occidental Symbiosis (IOS) and supported by the Maharashtra Tourism Department, the festival plants its flag on one big theme: World Brotherhood.

The goal? Blend Dharma, Karma, Peace, and Righteous Living with a cultural narrative big enough to command global attention. Mumbai likes big. This is big.

Where Devotion Meets Scale — And 50,000 People Show Up

The inaugural day is set to pull in over 50,000 devotees — that’s not a gathering, that’s a spiritual stadium.

The Mahotsav opens on 30 November with a grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai — two names that define Maharashtra’s identity as fiercely as Mumbai defines hustle.

A theatrical and musical showcase titled “Shiv Charitra” will headline the opening night, celebrating the valor and visionary leadership of the state’s icons.

And yes, cultural fireworks are expected. No understatement there.

Seven Days. Infinite Devotion. Zero Dull Moments.

For a week, Vishnu Maidan transforms into a high-frequency spiritual arena. Expect Maha Aartis, Geeta Path sessions, student-teacher recitations, and performances from the biggest classical legends of India — a lineup that reads like the Grammys of Indian classical art.

Daily Highlights (Documented & Confirmed)

1 December

4:30 PM – Maha Aarti

5:30 PM – Geeta Path

Morning – School & college recitations

Evening – Sitar Recital by Bharat Ratna Pt. Ravi Shankar Posthumously

2 December

Maha Aarti & Geeta Path

Morning – Geeta chanting by students & teachers

Evening – Classical Vocal by Padma Vibhushan Pt. Kishori Amonkar Posthumously

3 December

Maha Aarti & Geeta Path

Morning – Student & teacher recitations

Evening – Dance Presentation by Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj Posthumously

4 December

Maha Aarti & Geeta Path

Morning – Student & guardian chanting participation

Evening – Santoor Recital by Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shivkumar Sharma Posthumously

5 December

Maha Aarti & Geeta Path

Morning – Teachers & students’ Geeta Path

Evening – Vocal Concert by Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Posthumously

6 December

Maha Aarti & Geeta Path

Grand Closing Ceremony

Evening – Bhakti Sangeet & Cultural Performances

Culmination: A global unity celebration powered by the Geeta

This isn’t a festival. This is an all-star tribute to India’s artistic heritage.

Meet the People Steering This Cultural Colossus

A festival of this magnitude needs leadership that doesn’t blink at scale.

The Mahotsav is guided by an influential committee:

Chairman: Padmashri Anup Jalota

Vice-Chairpersons: Shri Shreekant Mundada – Chairman, Rajya Seva Ayog & Minister, Maharashtra Govt Mukul Bhatnagar Seema Srivastava Pramod Kumar – Media Head Chhavi Asrani – Senior Professor & Artist Baddya Raj Nahar

Secretary: Shobhit Dasgupta – Indian Art & Culture Entrepreneur

Executive Members:

Dr. Shailendra Singh Tomar, Madhuri Pal, Dr. Rakesh Mohan, Swami Nityeshanand Maharaj (Trustee)

Additional members:

Yogesh Lakhani, Namita Bose, Nirmal Ram, Prabha Kamble, Anup Kedia, Tushar Mujumdar, Abhijit Chatterjee, Sannyal, Shriram Vani, Chetan Kumar Pathak, Jyotiram Maharat, Nitin Shankar, Vishal Namaskar, Bijaylaxmi Taparia, Hemant Soni, Mughal Roy, Sanjeev Joglekar, Neha Sabhlok, Bittu Bhushan Baraskar, Subham Narayan

This is a who’s who of cultural influence — the kind of roster that ensures no mic drops, no loose ends, no half measures.

What This Mahotsav Really Stands For

Strip away the lights, the stages, the legendary artists, and the fanfare — at its core, the Mahotsav is a cultural movement.

Not a passive spiritual meetup. Not a token festival.

A movement.

Every day of the event reinforces a single message:

The Bhagavad Geeta still shapes purpose, discipline, and unity in modern India — from the classroom to corporate boardrooms.

Mumbai, with its melting-pot identity, becomes the perfect city to broadcast that message to the world.

Adding to that sentiment, Secretary Shobhit Dasgupta says:

“The International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025 will stand as a symbol of world brotherhood, blending India’s spiritual essence with its cultural and artistic brilliance. Our goal is to create a space where devotion meets dialogue, and tradition meets timeless wisdom.”

Think of it as the TED Talk of spiritual India — minus the PowerPoints and plus a lot more soul.

