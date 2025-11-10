LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 10, 2025 14:42:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10: IPS Academy celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and joy. Established in 1994 with just four courses, the institution has since grown into Central India’s largest educational hub, offering over 78 programs across various disciplines. Today, over 10,000 students are pursuing higher education in diverse fields at the academy. Thousands of its alumni are successfully employed in India and abroad or have established their own enterprises, contributing significantly to society.

The Management Institute of IPS Academy has been awarded NAAC Grade A++ accreditation, while its Engineering courses are NBA-accredited. Both institutes hold Autonomous Status and continue to advance toward academic excellence. The academy offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Architecture, Management, Engineering, Science, Commerce, Computers, Pharmacy, Law, Social Science, Hotel Management, Fashion, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Education, and Mass Communication.

To mark the occasion, an impressive cultural program was organised. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by IPS Academy President Mr. Achal Choudhary and Vice President Mr. Yogendra Jain.

On this occasion, Mr Achal Choudhary remarked that the educational seed sown 32 years ago has now grown into a magnificent banyan tree, playing a vital role in nation-building through knowledge, skills, and values.

In his address, Vice President Mr Yogendra Jain stated that IPS Academy has always been committed to providing students with quality education, opportunities, and confidence. He emphasised the institution’s mission to nurture globally competitive talent in the coming years. He appreciated the efforts of teachers, staff, and students, extending his best wishes for their bright future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

HTET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Latest Official Updates on Level 1, 2, 3 Marks

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

A Night of Glitz, Grace, and Gratitude: Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s OTT-Themed Birthday Bash Dazzles Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

‘Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

Bihar Elections 2025: Big Blow To RJD Ahead Of Second Phase Voting, VIP Withdraws Support In…

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs
IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs
IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs
IPS Academy Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day with Cultural Programs

QUICK LINKS