Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Glitters the 10th Bhimaanjali with a Galaxy of Classical Music Maestros in Homage to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

New Delhi [India], December 20: The 10th Bhimaanjali, the annual pre-dawn convocation of Indian classical music held in reverent homage to Bharatratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, reached a luminous milestone on December 6, 2025, at Ravindra Natya Mandir. Presided over by Maharashtra’s Minister of Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsath, the decade edition reaffirmed the festival’s standing as a contemplative forum where melody and rhythm illuminate Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring ideals of equality, dignity and social upliftment.

The programme opened at 6:00 AM, drawing an attentive assembly of music lovers, scholars and devotees. Organized by the Rashtranirmata Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vicharak Samiti, Bhimaanjali 2025 presented an exceptional constellation of artists whose performances wove a tapestry of introspective ālāps, rhythmic dialogue and unadorned classical purity; true to the festival’s defining pre-dawn spirit.

A highlight of the morning was Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, the seventh-generation maestro of the Imdadkhani (Etawah) gharana. His sitar recital—steeped in the gayaki ang with voice-like ālāps and delicate improvisation—moved the audience into a meditative realm. Seamlessly integrating vocal renditions of verses by Kabir, Amir Khusro and Krishna Bihari Noor, Ustad Shujaat evoked themes of unity, devotion and social justice that resonated powerfully with Ambedkar’s vision.

Complementing him were distinguished exponents from varied traditions: Pandit Rupak Kulkarni , whose rare mastery of ban lyrical phrasing and soulful timbral contrast; Pandit Atul Kumar Upadhye, founder of the Upadhye Violin Academy, who expanded the rāga canvas by blending Indian and Western violin techniques with pioneering right‑hand methods and dual tuning; and Carnatic stalwart Pandit Sridar Parthasarathy, whose vocal and mridangam prowess introduced sophisticated rhythmic interplay across classical idioms. Veteran tabla guru Pandit Mukesh Jadhav provided sensitive accompaniment and compelling solo passages, shaping the rhythmic architecture that underpinned each exploration.

Bhimaanjali’s decade-long journey has welcomed an array of luminaries—Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Dilshad Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Rakesh Chaurasia , Sabir Khan, Ustad Sultan Khan, Abhay Sopori, Dr. N. Rajam, Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Dr. Sangita Shankar and many others—each contributing distinct musical tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.

The gathering was also marked by the presence of prominent officials and cultural figures, including Harshdeep Kamble (Principal Secretary, Social Justice), Nikhil Meshram (GST Commissioner), Pravin Darade (Principal Secretary), Pallavi Darade (Principal Commissioner, Income Tax), Vijay Waghmare (Secretary), IFS Rajesh Gawande (FDI Secretary), Raju Kamble, Sameer Wankhede (IRS), Pandurang Raut (IRS), Anil Ramteke (Indian Railway Service), Sandeep Dongre, Vikram Gaikwad, Shailesh Tamghadge, Padmashree Sudhakar Olwe, Prerna Deshbhratar (Commissioner GST), Anita Meshram (IAS, CEO Akola), trade analyst Girish Wankhede and others—an attendance that underscored the event’s resonance with Ambedkarite values of inclusivity and social justice.

In his address, Minister Sanjay Shirsath lauded the event’s refinement and its deep affinity with Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals. “This morning session is very classy, and it is a certain class who can understand classical music,” he said. “I attribute this enriching experience to the builder of our nation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose vision of dignity and equality continues to inspire such harmonious gatherings.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Dr. Vijay Kadam, Chief Coordinator of the Rashtranirmata Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vicharak Samiti, observed: “Bhimaanjali is more than a concert series—it is a living tribute to the ideals Dr. Ambedkar stood for. By bringing together artists from diverse gharanas and generations, we celebrate the unifying power of music to inspire reflection, dialogue, and social harmony. This decade-long journey honors tradition while opening pathways for creative exchange and renewed commitment to our shared values. It is the result of Dr. Harshdeep Kamble’s vision supported by our team.”

As Bhimaanjali 2025 drew to a close, the audience departed suffused with the music’s contemplative spirit, carrying forward the festival’s message of unity through sound. The Rashtranirmata Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vicharak Samiti and Tal Vihar sangeet sanstha intends to continue fostering inclusive cultural spaces where classical music reinforces the ideals of equality, dignity and collective remembrance.

