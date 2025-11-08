LIVE TV
Home > Business News > 'O Janeja' — Krishna Gautam and Freddy Daruwala's Chemistry Wins Audiences Over

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 8, 2025 19:19:08 IST

New Delhi [India], November 8: The newly released romantic music video “O Janeja” is winning hearts for its soulful storytelling — and at its emotional core stands actress Krishna Gautam, who delivers a performance that beautifully captures the essence of love and destiny. Presented by XYZ Music and produced by XYZ Production Pvt Ltd, the video is directed by renowned choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and features Freddy Daruwala alongside Krishna.

The song, sung by Amitabh Narayan with lyrics penned by Pawan Mishra, tells the story of two strangers whose lives change forever with a single glance. While the video’s visual poetry and music create a mesmerizing mood, it’s Krishna Gautam’s nuanced portrayal that gives “O Janeja” its emotional weight. Her expressive eyes and restrained performance make every frame feel genuine and heartfelt — turning a simple encounter into a timeless moment of connection.

Krishna Gautam, who made her mark with the feature film “12 O’Clock” (2021), has steadily built a name for herself as one of the most promising talents in the industry. A trained Kathak and contemporary dancer with a background in MMA, she combines grace with strength — qualities that translate powerfully on screen. Earlier, her performance in the music video Me & You earned audience love & got 2Million+ Views.

Known for his impactful performances in films like Holiday, Force 2, and Commando 2, Freddy Daruwala brings his signature charm and screen presence to “O Janeja.” His subtle performance perfectly complements Krishna Gautam’s emotional intensity, creating a palpable chemistry that feels natural and deeply engaging. Freddy’s understated portrayal of a man caught in the quiet magic of first love adds depth to the narrative, proving once again why he continues to be one of the most dependable and magnetic faces on screen.

With “O Janeja”, Krishna once again proves her versatility and emotional depth as an artist. Her chemistry with Freddy Daruwala, backed by Sandip Soparrkar’s elegant direction, makes the music video a captivating experience that stays with viewers long after it ends.

“O Janeja” is now streaming on XYZ Music Channel YouTube — a must-watch for those who believe in love written by destiny.

Song Link: https://youtu.be/R7LNcVlMKP8

