LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 18, 2025 20:09:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 16:  The young badminton player of Surat, Vivaan Shah, has once more made the city proud after winning a bronze medal (3rd place) in the Boys Singles Under-13 event during the Yonex Sunrise 37th Sub Junior Badminton Championship, which was held recently in Bihar.

Training and Academy

Vivaan is a student trainee at the Maneet Pahuja Badminton Academy, Surat, which is celebrating his strong performance at the national level. Having occupied the 5th position in the tournament, Vivaan remained highly focused and displayed strong fighting spirit to secure a place on the podium, highlighting his growing strength in Indian badminton.

Previous Achievements

This bronze medal adds to Vivaan’s list of achievements. He has earlier:

  • Won the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Mumbai (Singles)

  • Won the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru

  • Finished as runner-up in the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Goa

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Coach’s Perspective

According to the coaches at Maneet Pahuja Badminton Academy, Vivaan’s success can be attributed to his discipline, regular training, and positive attitude on the court. His performance also highlights the academy’s focus on developing young badminton talent in Surat.

Academic Support

Vivaan expressed his gratitude towards Scholar English Academy, Dumas, for supporting and encouraging him throughout his journey and helping him balance both sports and education.

Future Outlook

With consistent performances at the national level, Vivaan Shah is emerging as one of the most promising young badminton players from Surat. The city will continue to follow his journey with pride in the years to come.

PNN Sports

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates India’s Women Blind Cricket Team For World Cup Glory

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

‘He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

What Is Kumar Sanu’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Bollywood Singer’s Relationship With Kunickaa Sadanand Amid His Legal Battle With Ex-Wife

Pornhub Data Breach Exposes 200 Million Users: Take These Immediate Steps To Secure Your Email and Personal Info

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out With Burqa

Why Bangladesh’s Political Shift Is A Long-Term Strategic Challenge For India? Govt Warned Of Growing Influence Of China-Pakistan Nexus

Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pak Beggars: Why Pakistanis Prefer Begging In Arab Countries? Explained

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship
Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship
Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship
Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

QUICK LINKS