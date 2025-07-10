LIVE TV
Home > Business > 5 Nations, 5 Days, 5 Honors: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Strategic Global Tour

5 Nations, 5 Days, 5 Honors: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Strategic Global Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a five-day, five-nation diplomatic tour covering Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia. He received five top civilian honors and strengthened India’s ties with emerging economies. Key outcomes included partnerships on critical minerals, diaspora engagement, defence, renewable energy, and global governance, reflecting India’s strategic vision and commitment to a multipolar world.

BRICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a five-nation strategic diplomatic tour.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:42:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a five-nation strategic diplomatic tour yesterday, July 9, 2025. The tour began on July 2, 2025, with his participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil and concluded on July 9, 2025, after covering Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia.

The visit strengthened India’s strategic partnerships with key economies across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

5 Nations — 5 Highest Civilian Honors

Modi was awarded five of the highest civilian honors by the host countries. These honors include:

• The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana
• The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
• Key to the City of Buenos Aires
• The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross in Brazil
• The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis in Namibia

Ghana Joins Hands with India for Critical Minerals

This diplomatic visit and the resulting strategic partnerships are expected to yield substantial outcomes in the coming years. India and Ghana elevated their bilateral ties to focus on critical minerals, defence, and maritime security. 

In Trinidad and Tobago, Modi announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards. Argentina, meanwhile, expanded its ties with India in the defence, energy, and agriculture sectors.

BRICS Summit Highlighted India’s Role

Modi’s participation in the 17th BRICS Summit highlighted India’s role in promoting global governance.

However, the BRICS nations faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned of an additional 10% tariff on countries that act against U.S. interests.

Trade, Space, Health, and Renewable Energy

Following the summit, Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva to advance strategic cooperation in trade, space, and health. The trip concluded in Namibia, where both countries focused on renewable energy, capacity building, and parliamentary engagement.

This tour embodied India’s aspiration to foster inclusive global partnerships rooted in mutual respect and shared progress. Through these engagements, India signaled strategic foresight and a deeper commitment to a multipolar world.

Tags: BRICS 2025BRICS SummitPM Modi at BRICS

