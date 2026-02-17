LIVE TV
Home > Business > 8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales, Allowances, And Pension Reforms – Stakeholders Invited To Share Inputs

The Central Government updates the 8th Pay Commission, detailing status, review areas, and timelines. Employees and stakeholders can provide inputs via the official website until March 16, 2026. Salary, allowances, pensions.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 17, 2026 14:42:55 IST

Central Government Updates On 8th Pay Commission

A major update about the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) was announced by the Central Government in the Rajya Sabha, causing central government employees and pensioners to become curious about the news. This is more than routine information because it affects over 1 crore people who depend on salaries, pensions, and retirement benefits.

What developments are currently occurring? The government provided details about the 8th CPC, including information about its current status, expected completion date, and potential changes that might result in higher salary payments for employees. Employees and pensioners are closely following every update, wondering whether this announcement will finally deliver their long-awaited salary increase.

The central workforce must begin discussions about the announcement made a few days ago, as it requires their active attention. Stay tuned-your salary update could be just around the corner!

Key Areas Under Review By The 8th Pay Commission

  • Proposed changes to pay scales, allowances, and pension structures

  • Timeline for submission of the 8th CPC report

  • Government’s roadmap for implementation of the Commission’s recommendations

8th Pay Commission Launches Official Website; Stakeholders Can Submit Inputs by March 16, 2026

The 8th Pay Commission has officially gone digital! Visit https://8cpc.gov.in/ to share your opinions, suggestions, or feedback.

Central government employees, stakeholders, and all ministries and departments have the chance to express their views until the deadline, Monday, March 16, 2026. Your opportunity to influence pay, allowances, and pension decisions starts now!

8th Pay Commission Progress Update

Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, provided answers to an unstarred question from MPs during his time in the Rajya Sabha, presenting information about the current status of the 8th Pay Commission. This included important developments, ongoing review processes, and details on how it will complete its study on salary, allowance, and pension recommendations for central government employees and retirees.

Chaudhary informed Parliament:

“The government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for the constitution of the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) to make its recommendations on the various issues viz. pay, allowances, pension, etc. of central government employees within 18 months of its constitution.”

(With Inputs)
First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS