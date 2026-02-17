Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Stocks in Focus Today: HFCL Gains Momentum – Second Big Win in a Week!

Today, HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) attracts all public attention. The stock price increased by 5 percent during the intraday trading session on February 17, 2026, reaching ₹72.4 per share. The reason? A major order win that has investors buzzing.

The company, together with its subsidiary HTL Limited, secured purchase orders worth ₹60.95 crore to deliver optical fiber cables to a leading private telecom operator, with delivery required by May 2026. The interesting part of this transaction is that it involves no promoters or promoter group companies, demonstrating that this agreement qualifies as an independent business deal generating substantial financial benefits.

This marks the company’s second major order in the past week, following a ₹42.34 crore export contract completed on February 15.

Investors are asking: is this just a flash in the pan, or is HFCL preparing for a long-term price increase? The stock should be monitored, as it has potential to deliver profits.