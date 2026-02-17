LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

HFCL shares surge 5% after securing major orders, backed by strong Q3 results and an expanding ₹11,125 crore order book. Despite past declines, long-term growth potential makes HFCL a multibagger stock.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 17, 2026 13:10:04 IST

Stocks in Focus Today: HFCL Gains Momentum – Second Big Win in a Week!

Today, HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) attracts all public attention. The stock price increased by 5 percent during the intraday trading session on February 17, 2026, reaching ₹72.4 per share. The reason? A major order win that has investors buzzing.

The company, together with its subsidiary HTL Limited, secured purchase orders worth ₹60.95 crore to deliver optical fiber cables to a leading private telecom operator, with delivery required by May 2026. The interesting part of this transaction is that it involves no promoters or promoter group companies, demonstrating that this agreement qualifies as an independent business deal generating substantial financial benefits.

This marks the company’s second major order in the past week, following a ₹42.34 crore export contract completed on February 15.

Investors are asking: is this just a flash in the pan, or is HFCL preparing for a long-term price increase? The stock should be monitored, as it has potential to deliver profits.

HFCL Q3 2026: Strong Earnings and Expanding Order Book Signal Long-Term Growth

  • Net Profit: ₹102.7 crore, up 42.34% YoY
  • Revenue from Operations: ₹1,210.79 crore, up 16% YoY
  • EBITDA: ₹243.52 crore, margins expanded by 62 basis points to 20.11%
  • Export Orders: Multiple orders totaling USD 192 million for optical fiber cables, driven by demand from data centers, cloud infrastructure, and AI workloads
  • Order Book: ₹11,125 crore as of December 31, 2025, up from ₹9,981 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹10,410 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting strong long-term revenue visibility across products, exports, EPC, and defence segments

HFCL Share Price Trend: From Rollercoaster to Long-Term Winner

HFCL has been keeping investors on their toes! The stock price has increased 5% during February 2026 but remains 58% lower than its peak value of ₹171, which occurred in September 2024. The stock faced multiple challenges as the market in 2025 experienced a continuous decline from its highest point, ultimately finishing the year with a 40% loss – its largest annual decrease since 2008.

HFCL has proven itself as a multibagger investment because of its price fluctuations over its operating period. The stock price increased by 162% over five years, while the six-year period saw it achieve a remarkable 395% growth. Investors who endure short-term market declines may feel anxious, but they will witness sustained business progression leading to substantial growth. HFCL stock rewards those who stay committed to their investment.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

