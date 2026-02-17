LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault 22k gold price Bangladesh news Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident blackmail allegations india news Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Gold and silver prices eased on February 17 amid profit-booking on MCX and cautious global cues. While futures declined, elevated retail rates across major cities kept affordability concerns and investor interest firmly in focus.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 17, 2026 10:06:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices opened on a softer note on February 17, 2026, as profit-booking pressure weighed on MCX futures, while global market conditions and developments around the India–US trade deal remained uncertain. Domestic bullion rates saw a slight decline, though prices in major cities stayed elevated, prompting investors and buyers to reassess affordability and near-term market trends.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, reflecting subdued sentiment in early trade. The standard gold contract declined 0.71% to ₹1,53,666 per 10 grams, while Gold Mini contracts also slipped. The downturn signals mild profit-booking pressure amid cautious global commodity trends.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX Gold Market Snapshot (9:05 AM IST)

  • Gold (Standard)
    • Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹1,53,666
    • Change: -₹1,094 (-0.71%)
    • Day’s High: ₹1,53,787
    • Day’s Low: ₹1,53,550
    • Previous Close: ₹1,54,760
  • Gold Mini (GOLDM)
    • Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹1,52,957
    • Change: -₹914 (-0.59%)
    • Day’s High: ₹1,53,680
    • Day’s Low: ₹1,52,092
    • Previous Close: ₹1,53,871

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, amid continued selling pressure in precious metals. The most active March 5, 2026 contract declined 1.88%, or ₹4,498, to ₹2,35,393 per kilogram. The weakness reflects cautious market sentiment and profit-booking activity in early trade.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

  • Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹2,35,393 per kg
  • Change: -₹4,498 (-1.88%)
  • Previous Close: ₹2,39,891
  • Day’s High: ₹2,36,656
  • Day’s Low: ₹2,35,206
  • Expiry Date: March 5, 2026

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 18K Gold 22K Gold (Standard) 24K Gold (Pure)
Chennai ₹1,23,500 ₹1,44,400 ₹1,57,530
Delhi ₹1,17,470 ₹1,43,540 ₹1,56,580
Mumbai ₹1,16,180 ₹1,42,000 ₹1,54,910
Kolkata ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430
Bangalore ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430
Hyderabad ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430
Kerala ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430
Pune ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Price per 10 Grams (₹) Price per 1 Kilogram (₹)
Mumbai ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900
Delhi ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900
Kolkata ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900
Bangalore ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900
Pune ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900
Chennai ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900
Hyderabad ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900
Kerala ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country Local Currency Price (in words & code) Equivalent in INR (Approx.)
Dubai, UAE 6,020 UAE Dirhams (AED) ₹1,48,793
United States 1,635 US Dollars (USD) ₹1,48,361
Canada 2,255 Canadian Dollars (CAD) ₹1,50,017
Ireland (Europe) 1,515 Euros (EUR) ₹1,62,793
Pakistan 4,62,450 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) ₹1,49,885
Bangladesh 2,04,500 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) ₹1,51,520

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS,

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 22k gold price24K gold rate Indiabullion market updatecommodity market newsgold price todaygold rate February 17 2026home-hero-pos-8India-US trade deal impactMCX gold ratesMCX silver futuresPrecious metals updatesilver price today,silver rate in major cities

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

What Changed Overnight For Stock Market Investors? Sensex, Nifty Set for Tepid Start Amid Mixed Global Cues

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock Market Liquidity

India’s Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

LATEST NEWS

Muhammad Yunus Again Rakes Up India’s ‘Seven Sisters’ As Separate Economic Bloc, Talks Up China-Backed Projects Near Strategic Siliguri Corridor In Farewell Speech

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Jitendra Vaswani’s AffiliateBooster.com Transforms into Affiliate Marketers’ Essential News Source

Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

QUICK LINKS