Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices opened on a softer note on February 17, 2026, as profit-booking pressure weighed on MCX futures, while global market conditions and developments around the India–US trade deal remained uncertain. Domestic bullion rates saw a slight decline, though prices in major cities stayed elevated, prompting investors and buyers to reassess affordability and near-term market trends.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, reflecting subdued sentiment in early trade. The standard gold contract declined 0.71% to ₹1,53,666 per 10 grams, while Gold Mini contracts also slipped. The downturn signals mild profit-booking pressure amid cautious global commodity trends.

MCX Gold Market Snapshot (9:05 AM IST) Gold (Standard) Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹1,53,666 Change: -₹1,094 (-0.71%) Day’s High: ₹1,53,787 Day’s Low: ₹1,53,550 Previous Close: ₹1,54,760

Gold Mini (GOLDM) Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹1,52,957 Change: -₹914 (-0.59%) Day’s High: ₹1,53,680 Day’s Low: ₹1,52,092 Previous Close: ₹1,53,871



Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, amid continued selling pressure in precious metals. The most active March 5, 2026 contract declined 1.88%, or ₹4,498, to ₹2,35,393 per kilogram. The weakness reflects cautious market sentiment and profit-booking activity in early trade.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹2,35,393 per kg

₹2,35,393 per kg Change: -₹4,498 (-1.88%)

-₹4,498 (-1.88%) Previous Close: ₹2,39,891

₹2,39,891 Day’s High: ₹2,36,656

₹2,36,656 Day’s Low: ₹2,35,206

₹2,35,206 Expiry Date: March 5, 2026

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 18K Gold 22K Gold (Standard) 24K Gold (Pure) Chennai ₹1,23,500 ₹1,44,400 ₹1,57,530 Delhi ₹1,17,470 ₹1,43,540 ₹1,56,580 Mumbai ₹1,16,180 ₹1,42,000 ₹1,54,910 Kolkata ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430 Bangalore ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430 Hyderabad ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430 Kerala ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430 Pune ₹1,17,320 ₹1,43,390 ₹1,56,430

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Price per 10 Grams (₹) Price per 1 Kilogram (₹) Mumbai ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900 Delhi ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900 Kolkata ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900 Bangalore ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900 Pune ₹2,679 ₹2,67,900 Chennai ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900 Hyderabad ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900 Kerala ₹2,649 ₹2,64,900 Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country Local Currency Price (in words & code) Equivalent in INR (Approx.) Dubai, UAE 6,020 UAE Dirhams (AED) ₹1,48,793 United States 1,635 US Dollars (USD) ₹1,48,361 Canada 2,255 Canadian Dollars (CAD) ₹1,50,017 Ireland (Europe) 1,515 Euros (EUR) ₹1,62,793 Pakistan 4,62,450 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) ₹1,49,885 Bangladesh 2,04,500 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) ₹1,51,520

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

