Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, reflecting subdued sentiment in early trade. The standard gold contract declined 0.71% to ₹1,53,666 per 10 grams, while Gold Mini contracts also slipped. The downturn signals mild profit-booking pressure amid cautious global commodity trends.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on February 17, 2026, amid continued selling pressure in precious metals. The most active March 5, 2026 contract declined 1.88%, or ₹4,498, to ₹2,35,393 per kilogram. The weakness reflects cautious market sentiment and profit-booking activity in early trade.
MCX Silver Market Snapshot
- Last Traded Price (LTP): ₹2,35,393 per kg
- Change: -₹4,498 (-1.88%)
- Previous Close: ₹2,39,891
- Day’s High: ₹2,36,656
- Day’s Low: ₹2,35,206
- Expiry Date: March 5, 2026
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|18K Gold
|22K Gold (Standard)
|24K Gold (Pure)
|Chennai
|₹1,23,500
|₹1,44,400
|₹1,57,530
|Delhi
|₹1,17,470
|₹1,43,540
|₹1,56,580
|Mumbai
|₹1,16,180
|₹1,42,000
|₹1,54,910
|Kolkata
|₹1,17,320
|₹1,43,390
|₹1,56,430
|Bangalore
|₹1,17,320
|₹1,43,390
|₹1,56,430
|Hyderabad
|₹1,17,320
|₹1,43,390
|₹1,56,430
|Kerala
|₹1,17,320
|₹1,43,390
|₹1,56,430
|Pune
|₹1,17,320
|₹1,43,390
|₹1,56,430
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country
|Local Currency Price (in words & code)
|Equivalent in INR (Approx.)
|Dubai, UAE
|6,020 UAE Dirhams (AED)
|₹1,48,793
|United States
|1,635 US Dollars (USD)
|₹1,48,361
|Canada
|2,255 Canadian Dollars (CAD)
|₹1,50,017
|Ireland (Europe)
|1,515 Euros (EUR)
|₹1,62,793
|Pakistan
|4,62,450 Pakistani Rupees (PKR)
|₹1,49,885
|Bangladesh
|2,04,500 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT)
|₹1,51,520
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
