8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Fitment Factor, Calculations And Timeline

8th Pay Commission: What’s the Buzz?

The festive season is almost here- are you a government employee or pensioner waiting for news about the 8th Pay Commission? You’re not alone! Many are hoping the announcement will come before Dussehra or at least by Diwali. Sources say the government may make a decision soon.

But here’s the big question: What will the fitment factor be? Will it be 2.86, 1.92, or something in between?

This number is important because it decides how much your salary and pension might increase. Curious how this affects your paycheck? Understanding the fitment factor helps you estimate your new salary or pension amount. So, keep an eye out for updates and get ready to calculate what this means for you. Got questions? Feel free to ask,let’s figure this out together!

Who Will Be Affected by the 8th Pay Commission?

Sothe things ist that if you’re a government employee or pensioner, this one’s for you!

The Commission will impact more than 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners across nation. And that is a huge number of people waiting for better salaries and pensions, right now.

The commission was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025, and the new pay rules are expected to kick in from January 1, 2026. Until then, the current 7th Pay Commission will continue, which officially ends on December 31, 2025.

8th Pay Commission: How Does the Fitment Factor Work?

7th CPC Calculation:

Basic Pay × 2.57 = Revised Basic Pay (plus allowances like DA, HRA, etc.)

Proposed 8th CPC Calculation:

Basic Pay × 2.86 = New Basic Pay

(DA will start at 0%, but some allowances will be merged, increasing the base pay)

Projected Salary Hikes Under 8th Pay Commission (With 2.86 Fitment Factor)

Level 1 (Peon) Current Basic Pay: ₹18,000 Projected Pay: ₹51,480 Approx. Hike: 30–34%

Level 4 (Clerk) Current Basic Pay: ₹25,500 Projected Pay: ₹72,930 Approx. Hike: 30–34%

Level 6 (Assistant) Current Basic Pay: ₹35,400 Projected Pay: ₹101,244 Approx. Hike: 30–34%

Level 10 (Officer) Current Basic Pay: ₹56,100 Projected Pay: ₹160,446 Approx. Hike: 30–34%

Level 14 (Joint Secretary) Current Basic Pay: ₹1,44,200 Projected Pay: ₹4,12,412 Approx. Hike: 30–34%



