Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO: Will Eco-Friendly Focus Drive Growth For SME Investors?

Aaradhya Disposal Industries’ ₹45.10 crore IPO opened on August 4, 2025. With a focus on eco-friendly paper products, it aims to attract retail and institutional investors. Subscription on Day 1 stands at 0.33x, with plans for expansion and debt prepayment.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 21:26:23 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited opened on August 4, 2025 and will close on August 6, 2025. The ₹45.10 crore fresh issue is backed by a 100% Book Building mechanism and aims to attract retail, institutional, and non institutional investors.

Key IPO Details

•    Issue Size: Up to 38,88,000 equity shares (incl. 1,94,400 market maker portion) – 100% fresh issue
•    Price Band: ₹110 to ₹116 per share
•    Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Retail min. investment ₹1,32,000)
•    Maximum Retail Application: 2 lots = ₹2,78,400
•    Bid Period: August 4–6, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 7, 2025 (tentative)
•    Refund / Share Credit: August 8, 2025
•    Listing Date: August 11, 2025 on NSE Emerge platform
•    Lead Manager: Khambatta Securities Limited
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited 

Subscription Status on Day 1 (August 4, 2025)

As of Day 1, overall subscription stands at approximately 0.33 times showing a low investor’s interest. Hereunder, are the details with segment-wise subscription:
•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.34x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.26x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.17x

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited: Company Background

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, manufactures eco friendly paper products such as PE coated cup blanks and food grade greaseproof papers. The company operates two production facilities with combined capacity of 15,000 MT per annum. 

It serves clients across domestic and international markets, exporting to over 16 countries, including the UK, Qatar, and Oman. Planned IPO proceeds will fund working capital, plant expansion, debt prepayment, and general corporate purposes. 

Why Investors Are Watching

•    Focus on sustainable paper and packaging with growing global demand
•    Expansion in eco-friendly products and planned capacity growth
•    SME IPO structure offers access to smaller investors, though liquidity risks persist

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should refer to company filings and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any decisions.)

