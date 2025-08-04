Home > Business > Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

Parth Electricals & Engineering’s ₹49.72 crore IPO opened on August 4, 2025, with a price band of ₹160-₹170 per share. The IPO is generating attention, though early subscription shows low investor interest, with 0.76x overall subscription on Day 1.

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 21:10:39 IST

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited opened on August 4, 2025, and will remain open until August 6, 2025. The ₹49.72 crore issue is attracting keen attention from retail, institutional, and non institutional investors.

Key IPO Details

•    Price Band: ₹160 – ₹170 per share
•    Minimum Investment: ₹1,36,000 (800 shares at upper band)
•    Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Maximum Retail Lot: 800 shares (2.72 lakh ₹)
•    Maximum QIB Bid Quantity: 18,97,600 shares
•    Maximum NII Bid Quantity: 13,56,000 shares
•    Bid Opening Date: August 4, 2025
•    Bid Closing Date: August 6, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 7, 2025 (tentative)
•    Refund / Share Credit: August 7–8, 2025
•    Expected Listing Date: August 11, 2025 on NSE SME platform “Emerge” 

Subscription Status on Day 1 (August 4, 2025)

As of Day 1, overall subscription stands at approximately 0.76 times showing a low investor’s interest. Hereunder, are the details with segment-wise subscription:

•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.98x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.36x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB):0.22x

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited: About the Company

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a manufacturer and EPC provider in the power distribution and transmission sector. Established in 2007, the firm specializes in MV switchgear panels, GIS/RMU systems, compact substations, and control relay panels for voltage ranges up to 132 kV. 

Parth Electricals serves major clientele including L&T, Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, Adani, and BHEL, underscoring its strong market position. 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Investors should review the company’s prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!

Tags: iponew ipo

RELATED News

Did Tesla’s Brand Loyalty Collapse After Elon Musk Backed Donald Trump? What Data Shows
Tesla Unveils First EV Charging Facility In Mumbai’s BKC: What’s Next For India’s EV Infrastructure?
EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump
Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

LATEST NEWS

SummerSlam Afterparty: Monday Night Raw Hits Barclays Center Tonight!
SummerSlam Legends: Top 6 Superstars with the Most Appearances in WWE History
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
SSC Chairman Acknowledges Mismanagement in Phase 13 Exam, Confirms Exam won’t be Cancelled
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 3.53 Crore Registrations
Paydays and Power Plays: Cincinnati Open’s 2025 Makeover Pays Off Big
Delusion or Reality? Pakistan Seeks China’s Help to Reach Moon by 2035
Ind Vs Eng: How A Phone Wallpaper Inspired Mohammed Siraj’s Stunning Match Winning Performance
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?