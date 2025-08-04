Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited opened on August 4, 2025, and will remain open until August 6, 2025. The ₹49.72 crore issue is attracting keen attention from retail, institutional, and non institutional investors.

Key IPO Details

• Price Band: ₹160 – ₹170 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹1,36,000 (800 shares at upper band)

• Lot Size: 800 shares

• Maximum Retail Lot: 800 shares (2.72 lakh ₹)

• Maximum QIB Bid Quantity: 18,97,600 shares

• Maximum NII Bid Quantity: 13,56,000 shares

• Bid Opening Date: August 4, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: August 6, 2025

• Allotment Date: August 7, 2025 (tentative)

• Refund / Share Credit: August 7–8, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: August 11, 2025 on NSE SME platform “Emerge”

Subscription Status on Day 1 (August 4, 2025)

As of Day 1, overall subscription stands at approximately 0.76 times showing a low investor’s interest. Hereunder, are the details with segment-wise subscription:

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.98x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.36x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB):0.22x

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited: About the Company

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a manufacturer and EPC provider in the power distribution and transmission sector. Established in 2007, the firm specializes in MV switchgear panels, GIS/RMU systems, compact substations, and control relay panels for voltage ranges up to 132 kV.

Parth Electricals serves major clientele including L&T, Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, Adani, and BHEL, underscoring its strong market position.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Investors should review the company’s prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

