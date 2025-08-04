Home > Business > NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!

NSDL IPO allotment status is finalized after an impressive 41.01× subscription. Strong demand across investor categories and a positive GMP hint at potential listing gains. Investors can now check allotment results online via NSE or BSE websites.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 14:55:46 IST

The allotment status for the ₹4,012 crore IPO of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has been finalized. 

The NSDL IPO was opened on July 30 and closed on August 1, 2025. This public offering witnessed strong demand, with overall subscription reaching 41.01 times.

The subscription status of Retail Individual Investors were 7.73 times, Employees 15.42 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 34.98 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 103.97 times.

Investors can now check their application status online as the company prepares to list on August 6 on both the NSE and BSE.

Key IPO Metrics and Investor Demand

•    Total Issue Size: ₹4,012 crore (fully Offer for Sale)
•    Price Band: ₹760–₹800 per share
•    Lot Size: 18 shares (₹14,400 minimum)

Consolidated Bid Details

•    Total Subscription: 41.01x
•    Retail Individual Investors: 7.73×
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 15.42x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 34.98×
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 103.97×

How to Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status

Check Application Status on NSE

  • Visit the official NSE website for allotment status  
  • Click on “Equity & IPO bid details”
  • Select the symbol “National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)”
  • Enter your PAN Number and Application Number
  • Submit to view your allotment results

Check Application Status on BSE

  • Visit the BSE website
  • Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
  • Choose National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) from the list
  • Enter PAN Number or Application Number
  • Complete captcha and click Search

Company Overview

Founded in 1996, NSDL is India’s first and largest depository, holding over ₹400 lakh crore in dematerialized assets across nearly 3.9 crore active accounts as of March 2025. In FY25, it reported ₹1,535 crore revenue and ₹343 crore net profit, driven by its core annuity-based depository services and strong industry position.

What Happens Next?

•    Refunds / Share Credit in Demat Accounts: August 5, 2025
•    Listing on NSE and BSE: August 6, 2025

With strong fundamentals, a robust market share, and healthy subscription interest, NSDL’s IPO is closely watched for potential listing gains.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Investors should consult financial advisors and refer to official prospectus documents before making investment decisions.)

Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
