Shanti Gold IPO Day 3 Oversubscribed: What’s Driving This Surge In Investor Gold Rush?

Shanti Gold’s IPO has been oversubscribed 36.83x by Day 3, fueled by huge demand from NIIs and retail investors. With QIB interest comparatively low, investors may wonder—what’s sparking this rush, and is it worth the glittering hype?

Published: July 29, 2025 15:18:03 IST

Shanti Gold International Ltd.’s IPO, launched on July 25, 2025, has been oversubscribed 36.83 times by Day 3, with strong interest from retail (21.39x) and non-institutional investors (103.81x). Qualified institutional buyers showed minimal interest (13.62x). The IPO closes today, July 29, 2025.

Shanti Gold International Ltd. is a Mumbai-based company deals in Diamonds, Gems and Jewellery. The company focus on 22kt gold jewellery and has launched its IPO on July 25, 2025 to raise ₹360 crore through the public offers.

The demand in the retails segment is strong and has been oversubscribed 21.39 times by Day 3, with significant interest from non-institutional investors, 103.81x. The IPO closes today, July 29, 2025. The allotment date for the IPO is set for July 30, 2025.

Despite the overwhelming retail and non-institutional investors (NII) interest have shown a deep interest, qualified institutional investors (QIBs) have shown minimal involvement, with only 13.62x subscription. This suggests a cautious outlook among the segment.

If you are planning to invest, please have a look to the following details:

• Issue Opens: July 25, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 29, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025
• Price Band: ₹189 to ₹199 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,925
• Maximum Amount: ₹2,00,000
• Quantity in one Lot: 75
• Issue Size: ₹360 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

  • Total Subscription: 36.83x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 21.39x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 103.81x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 13.62x
    (Data: July 29, 2025 | 15:06)

Shanti Gold International Ltd: About the Company

Shanti Gold International Ltd., is a Mumbai based company deals in Diamonds, Gems and Jewellery. The company is specialized in production of all kinds of high quality 22 Karat gold jewellery.   

The company is headed by Mr Pankaj Kumar Jagawat & Mr Manoj Kumar Jain, founders of the company. It was established in the year 2003. It was started with the supply of high-quality reasonable jewellery. The company have its offices in Hyderabad, Indore, and Gujarat. However, the manufacturing is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

