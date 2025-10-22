Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

(Corrects to specify revenue lines in paragraphs 5-6) FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Adidas on Tuesday raised its operating profit guidance for the full year, saying it successfully mitigated part of the extra costs caused by higher U.S. tariffs. The sportswear brand predicted a 2025 operating profit of about 2.0 billion euros ($2.3 billion), up from a range of 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euros it had previously projected, thanks to a better-than-expected business performance. Adidas had previously said it may hike prices in the U.S. to pass on some of the cost of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on imports, which it estimated would add around 200 million euros ($233.24 million) to its costs in the second half. Adidas's top-selling Samba sneakers, previously priced at $90 and up, now start at $100 on its U.S. site. Adidas said third-quarter revenues rose 3% to 6.63 billion euros in reported terms, below an average of 6.71 billion estimated by analysts in a company-compiled consensus, as the company took a hit from a stronger euro against other currencies. In currency-neutral terms revenues increased by 8%, while they were up 12% when stripping out sales of Yeezy sneakers from the third-quarter sales last year. Its operating profit increased to 736 million euros from 598 million euros in the same period last year. Adidas is set to report full third-quarter results on October 29. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Helen Reid and Linda PasquiniEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

