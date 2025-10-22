LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 14:46:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

(Corrects to specify revenue lines in paragraphs 5-6) FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Adidas on Tuesday raised its operating profit guidance for the full year, saying it successfully mitigated part of the extra costs caused by higher U.S. tariffs. The sportswear brand predicted a 2025 operating profit of about 2.0 billion euros ($2.3 billion), up from a range of 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euros it had previously projected, thanks to a better-than-expected business performance. Adidas had previously said it may hike prices in the U.S. to pass on some of the cost of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on imports, which it estimated would add around 200 million euros ($233.24 million) to its costs in the second half. Adidas's top-selling Samba sneakers, previously priced at $90 and up, now start at $100 on its U.S. site. Adidas said third-quarter revenues rose 3% to 6.63 billion euros in reported terms, below an average of 6.71 billion estimated by analysts in a company-compiled consensus, as the company took a hit from a stronger euro against other currencies. In currency-neutral terms revenues increased by 8%, while they were up 12% when stripping out sales of Yeezy sneakers from the third-quarter sales last year. Its operating profit increased to 736 million euros from 598 million euros in the same period last year. Adidas is set to report full third-quarter results on October 29. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Helen Reid and Linda PasquiniEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Heineken to sell less beer in 2025 as demand falters

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Major Cities

LATEST NEWS

Squid Game Star Lee Jung Involved In An Online Scam? Woman Duped Of 500 Million KRW After THIS Happened

Five silent risk factors of osteoporosis

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

New Delhi AQI Today: Full List of Delhi’s Worst-Affected Areas post-Diwali – Check who top the List

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Can India Bounce Back Against Australia At Adelaide?

BRIEF-Opticept Technologies Establishes Global Sales Organization

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

The Last Railway Line Of India: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy an estimated $2.5 billion, report says

Indian Ambassador To US Corrects Donald Trump In Style For Mispronouncing His Name At Oval Office Diwali, Video Goes viral

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact
Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact
Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact
Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact
QUICK LINKS