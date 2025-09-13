Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is playing a pivotal role in shaping a new era of consumer technology adoption. As the country gears up for a high-demand festive season, Flipkart’s latest insights (June to August as compared to March to May 2025) highlight how users across age groups and regions are embracing devices that are not only functional but also expressive and lifestyle-enabling. Flipkart’s initiative to democratize premium products along with its value segments has driven this change in adoption across regions.

From AI-enabled laptops and desktops to gaming consoles, digital cameras, smart wearables, smart home solutions, and even two-wheelers – Flipkart is witnessing strong, multi-fold growth across its diverse and technology-forward selection. This transformation reflects a powerful shift: Indian consumers are no longer just using technology; they are personalising it to learn, create, express identity, and adopt sustainable living solutions. With features like video assistance and Gen-AI-powered chatbots, Flipkart enables customers to make informed buying decisions that help improve the overall shopping experience.

Sujith Agashe, Vice President, Electronics at Flipkart, said, “India’s electronics market is no longer defined by just urban demand or access to devices. We are witnessing a dynamic shift across all tiers and consumer cohorts as we approach the festive season. From students in small towns to creators in Tier 1+ cities and families in major metros, demand for consumer electronics is clearly rising. This is driven by advances in tech and AI, and increasingly shaped by how people personalize their usage, preferences, and perceived value.”

He further added, “What’s clear is that the future of electronics is not just about access- it’s about aspiration, personalization, and performance. At Flipkart, we are partnering with brands to stay ahead of emerging trends – enabling access to advanced, sustainable, and lifestyle-enhancing technology for every Indian consumer.”

Reimagining Consumption: Rise of Computing and Creator Gear

India’s digital acceleration is reshaping how essential electronics are perceived and used. Compared to March-May, in June-August 2025, laptops and desktops have witnessed 1.4X growth in metro markets like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and others, with Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities close behind. The momentum is being driven by a growing base of digital-native users engaging in hybrid learning, freelance work, and creative projects. Among 16-25-year-olds alone, usage of computing devices rose by 1.3X, underscoring their role in shaping the future of digital adoption.

Meanwhile, digital cameras and storage devices are also gaining ground, especially in non-metro cities, reflecting a rise in content creation and a growing need for data storage at the local level.

Youth as Catalysts: Electronics That Enable Expression and Aspiration

For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, technology is deeply personal – a tool to learn, play, and express themselves. Gaming devices recorded a 1.15X increase during June to August 2025 vs March to May 2025, propelled partially by engaging discovery formats, which are allowing younger users to explore devices hands-on and understand how technology fits into their daily lives. This deeper engagement is directly influencing purchase decisions, with younger consumers and their families actively investing in devices that align with their interests and lifestyles.

Additionally, two-wheelers saw strong uptake among consumers between June to August 2025, as the demand for scooters rose by 1.7X and electric vehicles surged by 1.2X in comparison with March to May 2025.

Regional Momentum: Tech is Thriving Everywhere

Technology adoption in India is no longer confined to urban centres- it’s a nationwide movement. Again, between June to August 2025, in comparison with March to May 2025, North India has recorded a rise in demand for electronics at 1.22X followed by South India at 1.17X, reflecting strong digital appetite across these geographies.

While Tier 1 cities led computing category growth at 1.35X, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets are fast emerging as growth engines for creator-focused tools like cameras and storage devices. This evolving landscape points to a dual-track growth model: metro markets are driving innovation and early adoption of premium technologies, even as Tier 2+ cities fuel value-driven demand for accessible, everyday tech.

As digital lifestyles continue to deepen and diversify, Flipkart is ramping up its efforts ahead of the festive season to empower consumers across India. With an expansive assortment, competitive prices, enhanced regional accessibility, and immersive consumer experience, Flipkart is enabling every user to engage, create, and thrive through technology.

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

