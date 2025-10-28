LIVE TV
Home > Business > AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of 'VedVani' – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 28, 2025 19:16:08 IST

New Delhi [India], October 28: AiNXT Technovations Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing innovators in artificial intelligence and enterprise automation, marked a historic milestone with its grand international debut in Dubai. The high-profile event, “AiNXT Goes Global – Dubai 2025,” celebrated the global launch of its flagship Voice AI platform, “VedVani”, a revolutionary step in human-like voice automation designed to transform how enterprises communicate through AI.

The event, held in Dubai’s bustling innovation district, was graced by AiNXT’s leadership team — Mr. Anil Singh (Founder & CEO), Mr. Amit Singh (Co-Founder & CPTO), Mr. Devanshu Desai (Co-Founder & CTO), and Mrs. Renu Dhuria (Co-Founder) — along with global partners, clients, and technology delegates from India and the Middle East. The evening’s Chief Guest, Mr Scott Rea, Executive Vice President and Global Strategic Advisor, praised AiNXT for “bringing human-centric voice intelligence from India to the world stage.”

Redefining the Future of Voice AI

As the global Voice AI market surges toward an estimated USD 50 billion by 2030, enterprises are rapidly transitioning from text-based chatbots to intelligent, emotion-aware voice interactions. In this context, VedVani — inspired by the Sanskrit words “Ved” (knowledge) and “Vani” (voice) — symbolises “The Voice of Knowledge.”

Unlike traditional voice bots, VedVani offers natural, multilingual, and emotionally intelligent communication that understands tone, context, and intent. Built on AiNXT’s proprietary Agentic AI architecture, the platform empowers banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and enterprises to automate customer onboarding, support, and compliance — while preserving the warmth and empathy of human conversation.

“VedVani is more than a product — it’s a movement toward humanised automation,” shared Mr. Anil Singh, Founder & CEO of AiNXT. “Launching it from Dubai reflects our mission to reshape global communication — enabling AI to speak not just intelligently, but meaningfully.”

Dubai: A Gateway to Global Expansion

Dubai was a deliberate and strategic choice for AiNXT’s international debut. Recognised as a global hub for fintech, smart-city innovation, and digital transformation, Dubai offers the ideal ecosystem for technology collaboration across MENA, Africa, and Europe.

“Dubai connects innovation, finance, and culture like no other city,” said Mr Amit Singh, Co-Founder & CPTO. “It’s the perfect launchpad for delivering scalable, voice-driven automation solutions to enterprises that demand speed, intelligence, and compliance.”

AiNXT’s new Dubai office will serve as its regional operations and engagement centre, partnering with banks, regulators, and digital solution providers to build voice-first customer journeys across diverse markets.

The Technology Powering VedVani

VedVani represents years of deep R&D in Voice AI, Machine Learning, and regulatory automation. Its advanced framework includes:

  • Emotion-aware, natural speech synthesis in multiple Indian and global languages.
  • Real-time compliance intelligence with integrated OCR, Face Match, and Liveness Detection, trained on SEBI/RBI-grade datasets.
  • Seamless API integration with BFSI and CRM systems.
  • Hybrid and on-premise deployment options, secured by AES-256 encryption and certified under ISO 27001:2022 standards.

“Every voice must speak responsibly,” emphasised Mr Devanshu Desai, Co-Founder & CTO. “VedVani ensures every AI-driven interaction is accurate, auditable, and regulator-ready.”

Celebrating Innovation and Team Spirit

The Dubai launch was also a celebration of AiNXT’s people and culture. The entire India-based team joined the event to showcase live demonstrations of VedVani’s multilingual responses, real-time emotion detection, and natural conversation flow — impressing attendees with the platform’s near-human precision.

“The energy and purpose behind this launch perfectly represent AiNXT’s culture of innovation and collaboration,” said Mrs Renu Dhuria, Co-Founder. “We’re proud to bring Indian AI innovation to a global audience.”

Proven Expertise and Accelerated Growth

AiNXT has rapidly grown into a trusted AI partner for over 30 BFSI and enterprise clients, deploying 35+ intelligent automation solutions that have reduced onboarding times by over 90% and achieved near-zero manual errors. The company is recognised under NASSCOM’s 10,000 Startups Program, the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s Start-in-UP initiative, and maintains ISO 27001:2022 certification for top-tier information security.

The Road Ahead

Following its global launch, AiNXT aims to enhance VedVani’s capabilities with:

  • Digital Onboarding 2.0 – integrating AI-driven risk scoring and fraud analytics.
  • Cross-Platform KYC SDKs – enabling instant verification across web and mobile.
  • AI Compliance Dashboards – offering real-time audit readiness and analytics.
  • Multilingual Expansion – including Arabic, Hindi, English, and regional dialects.

With a clear mission to lead the world in human-like enterprise voice automation, AiNXT is setting new benchmarks for intelligence, compliance, and trust — redefining how the world communicates, one meaningful voice at a time.

About AiNXT Technovations Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Thane, Mumbai, AiNXT Technovations Pvt. Ltd. specialises in Voice AI, intelligent automation, and compliance-driven solutions that empower enterprises to enhance efficiency, security, and customer experience across industries.

Email ID: solutions@ainxttech.com
Please visit for more Information: https://www.aiagent.ainxttech.com/
http://www.ainxttech.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:16 PM IST
