LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > Business > Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes

Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes

Air India announced the partial restoration of international flights starting August 1, following a "Safety Pause" due to the tragic A1171 accident in June. New routes include thrice-weekly flights from Ahmedabad to London (Heathrow), while increased frequencies will be reinstated for Europe and Far-East routes. Full restoration is expected by October 1. Some services remain reduced or suspended.

Air India on Monday announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its 'Safety Pause' (Photo:
Air India on Monday announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its 'Safety Pause' (Photo:

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 21:50:02 IST

Air India on Monday announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its ‘Safety Pause’, taken following the tragic accident of A1171 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on June 12, in which 260 people had died. 

The airline in a statement said “pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East”.

The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1.

Announcing new routes, the airline said that from August 1 to 30 September, Air India will operate 3x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing currently operating 5x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick). 

It also said that it will reinstate of flights or increased frequencies on Europe and far-east routes. 
It said that for Europe, Air India has reinstated Delhi-London (Heathrow), two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 24s weekly flights operating from July 16 onwards, while the Delhi-Zurich Increased from 4x weekly to 5x weekly, effective August 1. 

Similarly for Far-East routes, the airline said that Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda) has been reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 7x weekly flights operating from August 1 onwards and one Delhi-Seoul (Incheon) flight has also been reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 5x weekly flights from September 1 onwards. 

The Air India also said that for Europe, Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) flight remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly, will further reduce to 4x weekly, effective August 1 2025. While Amritsar-Birmingham flight also remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly until August 31 to operate 3x weekly, effective September 1.

It also said that Delhi-Birmingham route flight also remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly, while Delhi-Paris flight also reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly, effective August 1. 

It further stated that Delhi-Milan flight also remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, effective July 16, while Delhi-Copenhagen flight too remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly and Delhi-Amsterdam remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly, to resume 7x weekly, effective August 1.

For North America routes, Air India said that Delhi-Vienna flight remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, similarly Delhi-Washington (Dulles) flight also remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

It also stated that Delhi-Chicago flight too remains reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly (to operate 4x weekly in August) while Delhi-San Francisco flight too remains reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weakly and Delhi-Toronto also remains reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly.
The airline further said that Delhi-Vancouver flight also remains reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly, while Delhi-New York (JFK) too reduced from 7x weekly to dix weekly, effective 16 July and Mumbai-New York (JFK) flight reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective August 1.

It further said that Delhi-New York (Newark Liberty) flight has been reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly, effective July 16.

On Australia route, the airline said that Delhi-Melbourne flight also remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly and Delhi-Sydney flight also remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly. 
For Africa route, it said that Delhi-Nairobi flight has been reinstated, operating 3x weekly until August 31, and will suspended from September 1 to 30. 

The Air India also said that Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (Al168/170) 3x weekly flights, Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (Al145/146) 3x weekly flights, Bengaluru-Singapore (A12302/2303) 7x weekly flights, Pune-Singapore (Al2111/2110): 5x weekly flights will remain temporarily suspended. 

The airline said that as the schedule reductions taken as part of the “Safety Pause” had been implemented until July 31, 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between August 1 and September 30 will be removed from the schedule. 

“Air India is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking on alternative flights or a full refund, as per their preference. Air India apologizes for the inconvenience,” it said.

With the partial restoration, Air India operate more than 525 international flights per week on 63 short, long and ultra long haul routes, it added.

Also Read: Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Suspend Routes as Airlines Prioritise Passenger Safety

Tags: airplane

More News

Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About Marathi Row In Maharashtra: Language Can Never Be A Subject Of Conflict.
AWL Agri Business Posts Strong Growth, Q1 FY26 Revenue Jumps 21 pc YoY
David Corenswet Reveals Him Bruising His Right T***icle During ‘This Wonderful Epic Moment’ In Superman Is Part Of The Final Cut
Rishabh Pant Pens Heartfelt Post After India’s Thrilling Lord’s Loss: ‘We Fought Hard’
Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise
Rajeev Shukla Reveals King Charles III Asked About Akash Deep’s Sister’s Cancer Battle
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!
Does Nayanthara Have An Account On X? Her Team Busts The Rumours Amid Controversy
‘Why Don’t You Feed Stray Dogs In Your House’: Supreme Court Slams Petitioner Over Feeding Fedding Strays
Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes
Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes
Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes
Air India Announces Restoration Of Some International Flights With Reduced Frequency, Announces Some New Routes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?