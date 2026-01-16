LIVE TV
Home > Business > Air India Rolls Out New B787-9 on Mumbai–Frankfurt Route, Boosts Global Connectivity

Air India Rolls Out New B787-9 on Mumbai–Frankfurt Route, Boosts Global Connectivity

Air India upgrades its Mumbai–Frankfurt route with a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from February, while expanding global connectivity through Lufthansa and Saudia codeshare partnerships.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 16, 2026 15:00:30 IST

Air India, India’s leading global airline, has announced the deployment of its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Mumbai–Frankfurt route starting February. The aircraft will feature 100% new or upgraded products across cabins, marking a significant upgrade to the airline’s long-haul offering on the key European sector.

According to Air India, the enhancement is part of its ongoing fleet transformation programme, which includes new widebody aircraft deliveries and extensive retrofits scheduled through 2026. These efforts aim to introduce modernised interiors across a substantial portion of the airline’s long-haul fleet.

Expanded Global Connectivity Through Codeshare Partnerships

Air India continues to strengthen its international network through strategic codeshare agreements. The airline maintains an active partnership with Lufthansa, enabling passengers flying via Frankfurt to connect seamlessly to 29 destinations across Europe, as well as select cities in North and South America.

More recently, Air India signed a new codeshare agreement with Saudia Group, Saudi Arabia’s national carrier. The partnership is designed to boost connectivity, enhance travel options, and support rising demand across tourism, business travel, and the Indian diaspora.

New Travel Options Across the Middle East and India

Under the Air India–Saudia codeshare, passengers travelling to the Middle East can now fly with Air India to Jeddah or Riyadh and connect onward on Saudia-operated flights to cities such as Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah, and Taif.

The agreement also benefits Saudia’s passengers, offering access to major Indian cities via Mumbai and Delhi, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur, and more than 15 additional destinations through interline arrangements.

Commenting on the partnership, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said Saudi Arabia is one of the airline’s most important Middle Eastern markets and a rapidly emerging international gateway. Saudia Group Director General H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar added that the agreement strengthens connectivity while simplifying travel procedures and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:59 PM IST
