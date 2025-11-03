LIVE TV
Home > Business > Albert Devadasan Appointed as Managing Director of Yokogawa India Ltd.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 3, 2025 16:09:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Albert Devadasan has been appointed as the Managing Director of Yokogawa India Limited, effective September 2025. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy, strengthening customer engagement, and steering its next phase of innovation across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

With more than 35 years of experience in the automation and control industry, he has built a distinguished career at Yokogawa, holding leadership positions in operations, business development, and strategic planning. He has contributed to multiple facets of the business, including systems engineering, project execution, customer success, and sustainability-focused initiatives.

Most recently, Mr. Albert Devadasan served as Executive Vice President – Energy & Sustainability for Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C., while concurrently handling Sales & Marketing for Yokogawa Saudi Arabia in a dual role. His track record reflects strong technical expertise combined with a deep commitment to building customer trust and nurturing local talent.

A graduate in B.Tech from M.I.T., Anna University, Chennai, Mr. Albert Devadasan has been instrumental in leading programs on digital transformation, industrial autonomy, and energy efficiency — areas that align closely with Yokogawa’s Purpose which states “Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our responsibilities for the future of our planet.”

“It is an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility at such a time of tremendous opportunity and growth for Yokogawa India,” said Albert Devadasan. “India’s industries are on the cusp of major transformation, embracing digitalization, sustainable operations, and autonomous systems to enhance productivity and competitiveness. My vision is to ensure Yokogawa India continues to be a trusted partner to our customers — delivering innovation, building resilience, and supporting their sustainability goals. We will focus on leveraging our deep engineering expertise, nurturing local capabilities, and aligning with India’s long-term industrial growth agenda.”

As Managing Director, Devadasan will oversee all aspects of Yokogawa India’s operations, including customer engagement, organizational development, and collaboration with Yokogawa’s global network. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting India’s industrial growth with advanced technology and sustainable solutions.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in measurement, control, and information to customers across industries such as energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company enables the transition to autonomous operations by applying digital technologies to optimize production, assets, and supply chains.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa operates with 17,500 employees across a global network of 129 companies in 60 countries.

About Yokogawa India Ltd.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Yokogawa India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Established in 1987, the company oversees operations in India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. With more than 1,900 professionals and engineers, it delivers advanced automation, control, and digital solutions across industries, with offices and service centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 4:09 PM IST

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 4:09 PM IST
