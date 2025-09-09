Apple Event September 2025: Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled, If You Are Going To Buy? Here’s All You Need To Know

Apple Event September 2025: The Apple event is being organised in California, USA, focusing on the launch of the iPhone 17 series. Apple will unveil a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, with the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 comes in five colours: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White, and Sage.

iPhone17 Air

The event is being streamed live on September 9 at 10 am, which is 10:30 pm in India. The new iPhone series will have a new A19 chip, with ProMotion 120Hz, 3000 nits Peak Brightness, 3x Scratch Resistance, Anti-Reflective Glass and 16 Core Neural Engine.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled: Features You Need To Know

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 series with a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It consists of Ceramic Shield 2. It is powered by a 19-core processor and a neural engine that will help run on-device AI faster.

Apple is officially calling it the thinnest iPhone ever made. It claimed that the A19 processor is faster and more efficient.

The display quality of this phone gets better with a seven-layer anti-reflective coating. It gets Apple’s own C1x modem, which is an upgrade over the C1 modem seen on the iPhone 16e.

iPhone Air comes with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. It is unveiled with 12MP 2x Telephoto, 52mm, 1.6 Aperture and 18MP Front Facing Camera.

iPhone 17 Air Camera

The series consists of a +8 Hours Battery Compared to the iPhone 16, with 50% Charge in 20 Minutes.

ALSO READ: