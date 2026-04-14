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Home > Business News > Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 14, 2026 12:13:18 IST

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Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Aruba Bar by Yogesh Bhoir launched its much-awaited summer menu at its stunning Juhu outpost. Located on the ground floor, AB Nair Road, near Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, the venue came alive with vibrant energy, marking the perfect start to the season.

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

Curated to reflect the freshness and vibrancy of summer, Aruba’s new menu is a delightful blend of refreshing flavours, innovative cocktails, and global inspirations. From light, zesty bites to indulgent summer specials, the menu promises a sensory escape designed for Mumbai’s evolving palate.

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Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made a special appearance, captivating guests with her charm and presence.

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

The evening saw the presence of *Hindustani Bhau, Rajesh Khattar, Yogesh Bhoir, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Vikas Verma, RJ Devanggana Chauhan, Kirti Choudhary, Vipul Roy, Siddharth Sibal, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Khushi Mukherjee, Simran Ahuja, Prishita Singh, Rahul Ojha, Ajay Gosalia, Dr. Harsh Gupta, Sultana Samir Khan & Many More.*

Yogesh Bhoir Aruba Bar an Experience shared*, _“With our new summer menu, we wanted to create an experience that feels refreshing, indulgent, and perfect for the season. It’s about bringing people together over great food, innovative drinks, and an unforgettable vibe”

With this launch, Aruba continues to cement its position as one of Juhu’s go-to destinations for elevated dining and nightlife, offering an experience that seamlessly blends culinary creativity with a vibrant social atmosphere.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

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Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

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Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu
Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu
Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu
Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

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