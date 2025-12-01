LIVE TV
At 31, He Is India's Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

31-year-old AI entrepreneur from Chennai, and the CEO of Perplexity AI- Aravind Srinivas, has become India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore. His rapid rise in the global tech landscape, backed by research roles at OpenAI, DeepMind and Google, has placed him among the most influential figures in generative AI today.

Published: December 1, 2025 12:09:29 IST

Aravind Srinivas, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Chennai, has entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country’s youngest billionaire. His estimated net worth stands at Rs 21,190 crore.

Born on June 7, 1994, in Chennai, he developed an early interest in science and technology. During his years at IIT Madras, he not only studied engineering but also taught courses on reinforcement learning and advanced reinforcement learning. He later moved to the United States and completed his PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2021.

During his PhD at UC Berkeley, Srinivas worked on areas such as contrastive learning, reinforcement learning, transformer-based image models, video generation and image recognition.

He also taught Deep Unsupervised Learning in the Spring semesters of 2020 and 2021. After completing his academic work, he gained industry experience at leading global tech organisations.

He worked at OpenAI on reinforcement learning and later joined DeepMind in London to focus on contrastive learning. He then worked at Google, where he contributed to vision models such as HaloNet and ResNet-RS.

Building Perplexity AI

In August 2022, Aravind Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI with Denis Yarats and Andy Konwinski. The company created a chat-based search engine designed to give fast, accurate and trustworthy answers to user queries. Perplexity uses large language models and AI tools similar to GPT-3 to produce search responses.

Srinivas returned to OpenAI as a research scientist before launching Perplexity, and during that period he worked on DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generation model. Perplexity’s rapid growth has placed the startup among the leading companies in the generative AI space.

Investments and India-Focused Plans

Since January 2023, Srinivas has also been active as an angel investor. He has invested in AI startups such as ElevenLabs, a text-to-speech platform, and Suno, which builds text-to-music tools. Perplexity’s user base in India has now become its largest in the world. Seeing this growth, Srinivas has identified India as an important part of the company’s long-term strategy.

He is considering setting up an engineering team in Bengaluru or Hyderabad. He is also exploring partnerships in travel, shopping, healthcare and education, along with a dedicated Perplexity fund for strategic investments in India.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 12:09 PM IST
