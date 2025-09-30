Attention All Businesses: Tax Audit Deadline Extended, Avoid These Penalties Before Its Too Late

The IT department of India has given a new deadline to file tax audit reports for the AY 2025–26. The previously declared due date was September 30, 2025, which has now been extended to October 31, 2025. This decision follows several representations from CA and other tax professionals stressing challenges in completing audit formalities within the original timeframe.

The extension applies to taxpayers who comes under clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the IT Act, together with businesses and professionals meeting specific financial verges. This change confirms more time for exact reporting and compliance under Section 44AB of the Act.

Deadline To File Tax Audit Reports Extended: Who Needs to File a Tax Audit Report?

Due to current regulations of Tax Audit, businesses with annual turnover of more than Rs.1 crore need to file a tax audit. Though, the threshold increases to Rs.10 crore if total cash transactions, including receipts and payments, do not surpass 5% of the total transactions.

Professional experts, such as doctors, lawyers, and consultants, must undertake a tax audit before filing if their gross receipts are more than Rs.50 lakh in a financial year. Moreover, conditions under the Income Tax Act may also order a tax audit for certain taxpayers.

Penalties for Missing the Deadline To File Tax Audit Reports

Failure to file the audit report by the set date can attract huge penalties under Section 271B. The amount to be fined goes to 0.5% of the total turnover or gross receipts, covered at Rs.1,50,000. Though, the penalty may be waived off if the taxpayer can show the reasonable evidences that are causing the delay, however, its subject to the approval by tax authorities.

