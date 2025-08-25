LIVE TV
Home > Business > ATTENTION Commuters! New Delhi Metro Fares from August 25: Fare Hike Explained + 20% Off-Peak Discounts

Delhi Metro fares will rise by ₹1-₹4 from August 25, 2025, with discounts on off-peak travel via Smart Card and QR tickets. The hike is the first in eight years to cover rising costs.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:46:56 IST

DMRC Increases Fares from August 25: What Commuters Need to Know

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will revise fares of Delhi Metro with effect from Monday, 25 August 2025. The new fare has an increment of 1-4 rupees based on the distance covered. Those commuters who use the Airport Express Line will have to pay an increase of up to 5 rupees. This proposed fare revision is intended to enable DMRC to operate and maintain its costs at a manageable level, which include increased operational costs and maintenance costs, as it seeks to maintain complete and efficient services to passengers.

Following the update, there are a number of people who wish to know how they can be affected by the new fares in terms of their daily commute expenditure. In order to ease passengers, DMRC has come up with answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) which include questions on new fare slabs, eligibility for concessions, and the change in rates of tokens and cards. The clarifications are also meant to provide continuity in a seamless manner to all users of the daily Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Fare Range Updated

The Delhi Metro recently has reformed its fares The base fare you are to pay to make a metro ride is 11 rupees. This is the least fee levied on the smallest distance/ journey covered. The maximum fare, on the other hand which is applicable on the longest routes has been raised to 64. This implies that, whether you commute to the farthest stations across the whole network or to the end stations of the network you pay the price of 64 rupees. These amendments form part of the fare revision that will be effective on August 25, 2025, in an attempt to meet the increasing operational expenses to enable it to maintain efficient metro services to commuters in Delhi.

Save 20% On Delhi Metro Off-Peak Rides

Did you know that you can enjoy 20-per cent discount on Delhi Metro rides? The DMRC Smart Card or Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT) can be used to receive off peak discounts on travelling before 8 am, between 12 noon and 5 pm, or after 9 pm. The Smart Card will provide 10 percent discount at all times, and additional 10 percent during off-peak periods, totalizing to 20 percent! MJQRT also offers an honest 20 percent off at the time of such periods.

Use a smart card to get a 10% discount on every Delhi Metro journey, plus an additional 10% off during off-peak hours before 8 AM, 12–5 PM, and after 9 PM.

Metro Fare Hike: What You’ll Pay Now!

  • For journeys between 0-2 km, fare increased by ₹1, from ₹10 to ₹11.
  • For 2-5 km trips, fare rose from ₹20 to ₹21.
  • Trips between 5-12 km now cost ₹32, up from ₹30.
  • Travel up to 21 km is priced at ₹43, a ₹3 increase from ₹40.
  • For distances beyond 21 km, fares have risen by ₹4.
  • Commuters travelling less than 32 km will pay ₹54.
  • Those travelling beyond 32 km will pay ₹64.
  • Fares on the Airport Express line have increased by ₹1 to ₹5, depending on journey length.

What Was The Date Of The Metro Fare Increase? 

What a long wait!

This is the first rise in the fare in eight years. Delhi Metro last made an adjustment in ticket prices in the year 2017. That alteration came when the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) provided its recommendations. Thus, the prices did not increase for a number of years. With the increased costs around, the Metro has been forced to raise their fares so that operations could run smoothly. In case you have been asking yourself how frequently this change of fares occurs, now you know it does not happen very frequently at all!

