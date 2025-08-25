Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Stay Stable- Should You Buy Before They Rise Further? Check Rates In Your City NOW

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices are holding steady around ₹1 lakh for 10 grams right now. Experts say this is just a short break, and prices could go up again soon.

One of the major reasons is that there is a possibility of the U.S Federal Reserve system to decrease interest rates in September; this will in turn make gold more valuable.

They are also observing key economic data of the United States such as GDP and inflation. These reports would illustrate the strength or weakness of the economy and what the Fed may have to do in future. Besides, the rise in global news such as the war between Russia and the Ukraine and new trade regulations might also propel gold prices to go up.

So, why should you buy gold now? Because prices are still stable, but they might not stay this way for long. Rate cuts, festival demand, and global tensions can push prices higher quickly. If you wait too long, you may have to pay more later.

Many smart investors buy gold during times like this, when the price is calm, but the chances of a jump are high. It could be a good time to act before the next big move.

Are you ready to buy before it’s too late?