Home > Business > Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Stay Stable- Should You Buy Before They Rise Further? Check Rates In Your City NOW

Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Stay Stable- Should You Buy Before They Rise Further? Check Rates In Your City NOW

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold steadies near ₹1 lakh per 10g as markets await a Fed rate cut, while silver holds firm above ₹1.2 lakh/kg. Both metals face bullish sentiment amid global economic and inflation worries.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 25, 2025 11:16:31 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices are holding steady around ₹1 lakh for 10 grams right now. Experts say this is just a short break, and prices could go up again soon. 

So, why should you buy gold now? Because prices are still stable, but they might not stay this way for long. Rate cuts, festival demand, and global tensions can push prices higher quickly. If you wait too long, you may have to pay more later.

Many smart investors buy gold during times like this, when the price is calm, but the chances of a jump are high. It could be a good time to act before the next big move.

Are you ready to buy before it’s too late?

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 25, 2025 

By the 25th of August 2025, the price of gold is even above 1 lakh in rupees per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This demonstrates the fact that gold continues to be in demand. The October 2025 GOLDM futures has an increase of 0.97%, representing ₹1,00,385.00 per ten grams. The September 2025 GOLDPETAL futures is trading at ₹1,01,05.00, which has appreciated by 0.76 percent. The far month GOLD contract GOLD February 2026 is witnessing an increase of 0.88 percent at ₹1,02,253.00. The contracts are August contracts which had expired long ago but previously in the morning the prices were slightly down. The price of gold is at very high levels.

By August 25, 2025, silver is priced at ₹1,21,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This price can be influenced by world market trends, fluctuations with the US dollar, and by industrial demands of the electronics industry and even clean energy industry. Local festive purchase also contributes to the price. On MCX silver trading is accessible in various sizes so that it can suit a different category of investor. They are Silver (30 kg), Silver Mini (5 kg), and Silver Micro (1 kg). This assists both the large and small investors to participate in silver trading in accordance with their budgets and objectives

Gold Price Today In India 

Gold Prices in Different Cities

  • Gold price in Delhi:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,760

    • 22K: ₹93,290

  • Gold price in Noida:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,760

    • 22K: ₹93,290

  • Gold price in Lucknow:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,510

    • 22K: ₹93,050

  • Gold price in Chennai:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,610

    • 22K: ₹93,140

  • Gold price in Mumbai:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,610

    • 22K: ₹93,140

  • Gold price in Kolkata:

    • 24K: ₹1,01,610

    • 22K: ₹93,140

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,01,760 ₹93,290
Noida ₹1,01,760 ₹93,290
Lucknow ₹1,01,510 ₹93,050
Chennai ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Mumbai ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Kolkata ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Bangalore ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Hyderabad ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Kerala ₹1,01,610 ₹93,140
Pune ₹1,01,510 ₹93,050
Gurgaon ₹1,01,760 ₹93,290

(Taken From Good Returns At10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,21,000
Noida ₹1,21,000
Lucknow ₹1,21,000
Chennai ₹1,31,000
Mumbai ₹1,21,000
Kolkata ₹1,21,000
Bangalore ₹1,21,000
Hyderabad ₹1,31,000

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, Positive Market Sentiments After Jerome Powell’s Hall Speech

Tags: business newsgold price todayMCXstock market today

Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Stay Stable- Should You Buy Before They Rise Further? Check Rates In Your City NOW

