Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Stay Stable- Should You Buy Before They Rise Further? Check Rates In Your City NOW

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 25, 2025
By the 25th of August 2025, the price of gold is even above 1 lakh in rupees per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This demonstrates the fact that gold continues to be in demand. The October 2025 GOLDM futures has an increase of 0.97%, representing ₹1,00,385.00 per ten grams. The September 2025 GOLDPETAL futures is trading at ₹1,01,05.00, which has appreciated by 0.76 percent. The far month GOLD contract GOLD February 2026 is witnessing an increase of 0.88 percent at ₹1,02,253.00. The contracts are August contracts which had expired long ago but previously in the morning the prices were slightly down. The price of gold is at very high levels.
By August 25, 2025, silver is priced at ₹1,21,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This price can be influenced by world market trends, fluctuations with the US dollar, and by industrial demands of the electronics industry and even clean energy industry. Local festive purchase also contributes to the price. On MCX silver trading is accessible in various sizes so that it can suit a different category of investor. They are Silver (30 kg), Silver Mini (5 kg), and Silver Micro (1 kg). This assists both the large and small investors to participate in silver trading in accordance with their budgets and objectives
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Prices in Different Cities
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,01,760
|₹93,290
|Noida
|₹1,01,760
|₹93,290
|Lucknow
|₹1,01,510
|₹93,050
|Chennai
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Mumbai
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Kolkata
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Bangalore
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Hyderabad
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Kerala
|₹1,01,610
|₹93,140
|Pune
|₹1,01,510
|₹93,050
|Gurgaon
|₹1,01,760
|₹93,290
(Taken From Good Returns At10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,21,000
|Noida
|₹1,21,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,21,000
|Chennai
|₹1,31,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,21,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,21,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,21,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,31,000
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
